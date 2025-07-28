2025 Long Island Quarterback Challenge Recap
Some of Long Island’s most talented quarterbacks gathered at Smithtown West High School on July 26 for the annual Long Island Quarterback Challenge, presented by Orlin and Cohen and organized by the National Football Foundation. The event, which has quickly become a summer staple, did not disappoint.
The QBs were tested in a variety of events that ultimately crowned champions in IQ, accuracy, arm strength, anticipation, and one overall champion, along with multiple runners-up.
Overall Champion: Nick DeVito, Smithtown West
DeVito was excellent in every contest throughout the day. The judges were impressed with him across all categories, earning him the overall champion trophy. DeVito has grown tremendously as a quarterback over the past few years—he’s gotten bigger, stronger, and smarter. He’ll be an exciting QB to watch for a talented Smithtown West offense.
Overall Runners-Up
Peyton Robinson, Long Island Lutheran
Robinson was one of the smoothest passers at the event. His ability to make a variety of throws was on full display. Robinson had a monster junior season with Long Island Lutheran, and he has continued to improve throughout this offseason.
Antonio Marrone, Smithtown East
Marrone wasn’t just a runner-up—he was the winner of the classroom IQ test. He was calm and composed throughout the event and consistently performed well during the day. It’ll be exciting to see how this all translates on the field for a rising Smithtown East program.
Luke Taff, Hills West
Taff is a player who will continue to make waves during his senior year. He looked great in the reps he got as a QB last year, and that momentum carried over into the Quarterback Challenge. Taff will be one of the more exciting QBs to watch this year in Suffolk County.
Arm Strength Winner: Simon Blisset, Northport
Air it out! One of the most fun events of the day saw all the QBs throwing from the 50-yard line to the end zone. Blisset launched a 60+ yard bomb during his attempts and was ultimately crowned the winner. Northport loves to run the football, but it’s no secret they’ll have a quarterback with a rocket arm under center.
Accuracy Winner: Ethan Dizon, Syosset
In the accuracy gauntlet and other contests, Dizon was spot on. The QB from Syosset looked sharp throughout the early morning events. He placed the ball very well and is the type of player poised to take the next step during his senior season.
Anticipation Winner: Saifullah Asra, Farmingdale
There are always a few breakout quarterbacks at this event—and this year, Asra was certainly one of them. Despite having limited reps as a junior, you wouldn’t have guessed it during the anticipation portion of the event. Asra made some impressive throws and took home some hardware.