3-time state champ CBA-Syracuse varsity football releases 2025 schedule
Christian Brothers Academy varsity high school football, the reigning two-time New York state champion based in Syracuse, released its 2025 regular season schedule via its Facebook page.
The Brothers’ opponents include a highly anticipated rematch against their CBA-Albany counterpart on Sept. 12 in the second week of the regular season.
CBA-Syracuse defeated CBA-Albany in dramatic fashion during the 2024 NYSPHSAA Class AA championship game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Syracuse football Class of 2025 recruit Darien Williams caught the game-winning touchdown off a 35-yard Hail Mary pass from quarterback Brayden Smith to give CBA-Syracuse a 41-40 victory over CBA-Albany.
The win not only allowed CBA-Syracuse to defend its Class AA state title from 2023 season, but it also gave the program its third state crown in four seasons. The championship that the Brothers won in 2021 helped claim a Class A trophy.
CBA-Syracuse will continue to compete in the Section III Class AA league. The Brothers cap the 2025 regular season with a grudge match against Cicero-North Syracuse on Oct. 23.
The Brothers defeated the Northstars, 21-13, in the 2024 Section III Class AA championship game at the Dome.
CBA-Syracuse finished with a perfect 14-0 record in 2024. The program also brings a 28-game win streak into 2025, a stretch that’s lasted through the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.