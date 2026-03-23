Archbishop Stepinac Star Jasiah Jervis Named NY Gatorade Player of the Year

Senior shooting guard Jasiah Jervis of Archbishop Stepinac High School has been named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year.

Rated as a four-star prospect, Jervis is the No. 26 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Now he can add one of the most prestigious awards in high school basketball to his resume as he caps off his senior season.

Jasiah Jervis Dominated During 2025-26

There is no question that the 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard was a dominant force in New York high School basketball this year.

He averaged 17.6 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. And Jervis isn't just an offensive superstar, as he plays all 94 feet of the basketball court, averaging 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.

Jervis has had some big games during his senior year. In a January win, he scored a season-high 32 points, shooting 60% from the field in a 60-49 victory over Holy Cross.

Archbishop Stepinac High School Was Spectauclar

The Crusaders had an incredible season this year, going a perfect 15‑0 in league games, which is never easy to pull off in basketball, no matter the level.

They continue to ride out an impressive winning streak that dates back to December 2025.

Led by Jarvis, Archbishop Stepinac was crowned the New York AA CHSAA state champions this year after defeating Cardinal Hayes High 67-51 in the title game.

Jervis Is Committed To Michigan State

The McDonald's All-American is taking his talents to East Lansing next year to play under the Hall of Fame Head Coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State will benefit from Jervis's ability to shoot the ball from deep, something that their roster has been missing at times.

Jervis is also a perfect fit for the Spartans because of his defensive tenacity. At East Lansing, players are expected to compete on both ends of the floor, and Jervis has the skills to thrive in Coach Tom Izzo’s defensive system

The Spartans beat out Tennessee, NC State, Pitt, and Illinois to land Jervis.

Jervis Beat Out Some Talented Players

Despite being nearly a five-star recruit, Jervis still ranked as the No. 4 player in New York.

He edged out his teammates, five-star prospects and USC signees Adonis and Darius Ratliff, to claim the award.

Jervis also outperformed New York’s top-ranked player, guard Dylan Mingo, who has signed to play at North Carolina.

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