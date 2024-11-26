Bayport-Blue Point football carries big win streak into Long Island championship
Bayport-Blue Point football is on the cusp of another Long Island championship title, as the team is in the midst of a big win streak.
The Phantoms – ranked fifth in the state in Class B – have won 34 games in a row, dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season. The squad is also eyeing its third-straight Long Island Division IV championship crown.
Last week, the Phantoms won 49-21 over Miller Place at Stony Brook University to capture their third Suffolk County Division IV trophy in a row. Senior quarterback Cooper Fuller led Bayport-Blue Point with 243 yards rushing and five touchdown runs.
Bayport-Blue Point has not lost since the 2021 season when they dropped a 26-23 heartbreaker to Shoreham-Wading River in the Division IV semifinals.
The Phantoms, currently 11-0 on the season, are now in line to face Wantagh (10-1) in the Long Island Division IV title game on Friday at Hofstra University.
If Bayport-Blue Point wins on Friday, they will go 12-0 for the second-consecutive season. The team compiled an 11-0 record during its 2022 campaign.