High School

Bayport-Blue Point football carries big win streak into Long Island championship

The Phantoms are aiming for a three-peat in Long Island Division IV

Kevin L. Smith

Bayport-Blue Point is looking to add a 35th consecutive win and a third straight Long Island Division IV Championship to its resume this week.
Bayport-Blue Point is looking to add a 35th consecutive win and a third straight Long Island Division IV Championship to its resume this week. / Bayport-Blue Point Football Instagram

Bayport-Blue Point football is on the cusp of another Long Island championship title, as the team is in the midst of a big win streak.

The Phantoms – ranked fifth in the state in Class B – have won 34 games in a row, dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season. The squad is also eyeing its third-straight Long Island Division IV championship crown.

Last week, the Phantoms won 49-21 over Miller Place at Stony Brook University to capture their third Suffolk County Division IV trophy in a row. Senior quarterback Cooper Fuller led Bayport-Blue Point with 243 yards rushing and five touchdown runs.

Bayport-Blue Point has not lost since the 2021 season when they dropped a 26-23 heartbreaker to Shoreham-Wading River in the Division IV semifinals.

The Phantoms, currently 11-0 on the season, are now in line to face Wantagh (10-1) in the Long Island Division IV title game on Friday at Hofstra University.

If Bayport-Blue Point wins on Friday, they will go 12-0 for the second-consecutive season. The team compiled an 11-0 record during its 2022 campaign.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York