Brady Nash Leads Long Island to Win Over NYC in Inaugural NFF All-Star Classic

Wearing Ohio State-inspired uniforms, Long Island dominated NYC behind Nash’s three-touchdown day in the high school all-star football showcase at Hofstra

Kevin L. Smith

Hofstra University's Shuart Stadium was the site of the inaugural National Football Foundation All-Star Classic on Saturday. The event matched high school football all-stars from New York City with their counterparts from Long Island.
Hofstra University's Shuart Stadium was the site of the inaugural National Football Foundation All-Star Classic on Saturday. The event matched high school football all-stars from New York City with their counterparts from Long Island. / Abel Bainnson Butz, LLP

New Era Begins with National Football Foundation All-Star Classic

A hundred of the best players from Long Island and New York City convened at Hofstra University’s Shuart Stadium on Saturday for the inaugural National Football Foundation All-Star Classic.

Long Island Shines Behind Brady Nash’s Big Day

Led by Islip senior quarterback Brady Nash, the Long Island squad came away with a 33-15 triumph over NYC. LI led 23-9 at the half and never looked back.

A New Chapter After the Empire Challenge Era

The new event is funded by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame’s New York City chapter. The organization received support from the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Riddell – providing each player at the all-star game with custom-fit Axiom helmets.

The event replaced the long-running Empire Challenge, which was organized and funded by the Boomer Esiason Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

The Empire Challenge ran for 24 years, but was canceled in 2020 due to covid.

Rivalry-Inspired Uniforms and NFL Support Elevate the Atmosphere

Saturday’s all-star game saw each team donning uniforms inspired by an iconic college football rivalry. LI suited up in Ohio State’s uniforms, while NYC wore Michigan’s colors.

Standout Performers: Touchdowns, Big Plays, and Stats

Nash, who’s set to compete for Division II’s University of New Haven in the fall, completed 10-of-14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdown passes for LI. Named the Boomer Esiason Player of the Game, Nash also had a rushing score.

Massapequa’s Tyler Villalta ran for a TD. Garden City’s Michael Berkery had a 37-yard TD reception, and Jesse Brooks of Half Hollow Hills West caught a pass from Nash for a 21-yard score. Also for LI, Westhampton’s Brody Schaffer kicked a 24-yard field goal.

For NYC, QB Kory Reese of Abraham Lincoln High School went 12-for-27 with 181 yards, two TDs and an interception. Reese threw both TD passes to his Lincoln teammate, Soloman DeCoteau.

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

