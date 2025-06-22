Brady Nash Leads Long Island to Win Over NYC in Inaugural NFF All-Star Classic
New Era Begins with National Football Foundation All-Star Classic
A hundred of the best players from Long Island and New York City convened at Hofstra University’s Shuart Stadium on Saturday for the inaugural National Football Foundation All-Star Classic.
Long Island Shines Behind Brady Nash’s Big Day
Led by Islip senior quarterback Brady Nash, the Long Island squad came away with a 33-15 triumph over NYC. LI led 23-9 at the half and never looked back.
A New Chapter After the Empire Challenge Era
The new event is funded by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame’s New York City chapter. The organization received support from the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Riddell – providing each player at the all-star game with custom-fit Axiom helmets.
The event replaced the long-running Empire Challenge, which was organized and funded by the Boomer Esiason Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.
The Empire Challenge ran for 24 years, but was canceled in 2020 due to covid.
Rivalry-Inspired Uniforms and NFL Support Elevate the Atmosphere
Saturday’s all-star game saw each team donning uniforms inspired by an iconic college football rivalry. LI suited up in Ohio State’s uniforms, while NYC wore Michigan’s colors.
Standout Performers: Touchdowns, Big Plays, and Stats
Nash, who’s set to compete for Division II’s University of New Haven in the fall, completed 10-of-14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdown passes for LI. Named the Boomer Esiason Player of the Game, Nash also had a rushing score.
Massapequa’s Tyler Villalta ran for a TD. Garden City’s Michael Berkery had a 37-yard TD reception, and Jesse Brooks of Half Hollow Hills West caught a pass from Nash for a 21-yard score. Also for LI, Westhampton’s Brody Schaffer kicked a 24-yard field goal.
For NYC, QB Kory Reese of Abraham Lincoln High School went 12-for-27 with 181 yards, two TDs and an interception. Reese threw both TD passes to his Lincoln teammate, Soloman DeCoteau.
