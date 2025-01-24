New high school football all-star game to pit New York City stars against Long Island's best
A new high school football all-star game is coming to New York state’s downstate area.
Gregg Sarra of Newsday reported on Friday that the top high football players from New York City and Long Island will face off in the inaugural National Football Foundation All-Star Classic at 1 p.m. June 21 at Hofstra University.
The new event will be funded by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame's New York City chapter.
Sarra noted that the event will also seemingly replace the long-running Empire Challenge, an event organized and funded by the Boomer Esiason Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.
The Empire Challenge ran for 24 years, but was canceled in 2020 due to covid. Since then, the event has not returned.
Long Island’s team will be picked on Jan. 27, and New York City’s team will be chosen the following day.