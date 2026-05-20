Education Days Turn Hudson Valley Renegades Game Into a Classroom for Thousands of Students

There’s just something unique about being at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York on a sunny Wednesday morning for the 11:05 first pitch on Education Days for the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Take Me Out To The Ball Game

The parking lot is over 30 school buses deep. The concession stands around the concourse are flooded with chatty teens and pre-teens. And when the home team Renegades come up to bat, the stomping of little feet on the aluminum based grandstands from the 3,500 students in attendance including students from Marlboro High School, Walkhill High School, and Soundview Prep can be rather deafening.

Say a prayer for the teachers and chaperones, and be thankful for the $6 ticket and $3.50 hotdog. Play ball!

Competing in the South Atlantic League, the Renegades organization counts the Education Days annual minor league promotion as easily their most popular event of their April-September short season and 66 game home schedule, as the “day of learning, fun, and baseball” for area high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools is the perfect reminder that teamwork, competition, the agony of defeat, and celebrating the big wins in life can be the ultimate teacher.

Being Part Of The Team

That’s what keeps RoseAnn (Macario) Ricci returning to the ballpark.

A former Lions high school softball player herself at Lehman High School in the Bronx, New York, RoseAnn gladly prowls the promenade at Heritage Financial Park as a friendly usher, baseball ambassador, and a part-time foul ball fetcher for kids of all sizes and ages.

“We have held Education Days for the past six years and it keeps growing each time. Now, it’s a promotion that we run three times a year and is nearly a sellout for us (Heritage Financial Park capacity is 5,400),” RoseAnn told High School on SI with Hudson Valley leading the Baltimore Orioles affiliate Frederick Keys, 4-1 at the bottom of the 5th inning.

“We have to be ready and prepared for the unexpected on this day. That’s a lot of kids and a lot of school buses, but the teachers love it. It’s a beautiful day at the ball park and a chance to share in this experience. That’s what keeps high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools coming back.”

Education Days gives kids and teenagers in attendance a chance to experience a minor league game environment and create their own baseball dreams of one day making it to The Big Show. | Hudson Valley Renegades

Making Clutch Plays

The play on the field at the High-A level is quick-paced, noted by the highlight-reel catch of former Powdersville High School standout and Renegades center fielder, Camden Troyer. He brought back what appeared to be a home run over the wall to dead center by Keys prospect outfielder and St. Mary’s Prep alum, Ike Irish. It was the play of the game.

“I love coming to the ball park. When I played back at Lehman, I was a right fielder and also a catcher," RoseAnn continued.

“It gave me and the team a natural bond. It was the camaraderie. We just loved playing the game of softball and being together. That time in high school was a good time. I liked playing catcher. For me, it was about communication. Communication is key.”

The crackle of the walkie talkie on RoseAnn’s right hip interrupted the reminiscing, sending her off into a crowd of excited students. An entire elementary school needed their seats at Heritage Financial Ballpark confirmed.

Thanks to outfielder Ike Irish and team ambassador RoseAnn Ricci, this kid left with a foul ball exclusively signed by the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, Robert (Rob) Manfred. | Wendell Maxey

A Tough Ending for the Renegades

The Hudson Valley Renegades certainly learned that lesson on Education Days.

Leading 4-2 heading into the 9th inning, the Renegades blew the lead and lost the game to the Keys after giving up three runs on two singles, two walks, a stolen base, and a sac fly to steal the road game in comeback fashion, 5-4.

Twine Palmer, who pitched previously at Kiowa High School and proudly represents the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, got the win on the mound.

By then, the stands were nearly empty. The high schoolers, kids, teachers, and chaperones began heading to their respective buses by the 8th inning. Their day was over. Unknowingly for them, so was Hudson Valley’s.

Education Days at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York was once again a hit. The students may have missed the wild ending, but the day still delivered. There was even a lesson for all Hudson Valley Renegades fans, and baseball fans in general.

Never leave the ballpark early, kids.