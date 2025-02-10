High School

Former Gates Chili Spartans player wins a Super Bowl as a Philadelphia Eagles' assistant

Clint Hurt, a Bronx native, grew up in Rochester where he played his high school football

Clint Hurt, who played his high school football in Rochester, NY at Gates Chili High, earned a Super Bowl ring on Sunday as an assitant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.
A Philadelphia Eagles coach with ties to Rochester, New York, was part of the Super Bowl LIX-winning squad on Sunday.

Clint Hurtt, a Bronx native, is the senior defensive assistant/defensive line coach for the Eagles. Hurtt grew up in Rochester and played football for the Gates Chili Spartans, a Section V program.

Hurtt, a Class of 1996 graduate, and the Spartans won the Section V Class A title in 1995. Hurtt went on to play prep school football at Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York, before playing collegiately at the University of Miami.

Before joining the Eagles’ staff, Hurtt was the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for two seasons.

On Sunday, Hurtt and other defensive coaches – led by coordinator and mastermind Vic Fangio – guided the Eagles to a solid defensive effort in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in history.

Hurtt also helped coach a Philadelphia defense that was top-ranked in the NFL through most of the season.

