Former NYC Basketball Standout Performing Well on the Next Level for the Dayton Flyers
Bronx native Malachi Smith, a redshirt junior and graduate of New York basketball power St. Raymond School for Boys, has dealt with injury after injury since he joined the University of Dayton men’s basketball team a few years ago.
It started with a season-ending injury during the 2021-22 season, followed by injuries to both ankles in the 2022-23 season and surgery shortly thereafter. Smith then tore his meniscus at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, leading to him becoming a medical redshirt.
Now, as the Flyers roll through the 2024-25 season, Smith is contributing in a big way. Through 11 games so far this season, the Class of 2021 three-star recruit is averaging 11 points and six assists per game.
In Dayton’s upset win over No. 6 Marquette, Smith provided six points and 11 assists.
Smith led St. Raymond to the New York Catholic High School Athletic Association AA regular season title in 2020. He was named AA first-team All-CHSAA and third-team All-New York after he averaged 19.2 points, eight assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in his lone varsity season.
In the 2019-20 campaign, Smith was the third-ranked player in New York City, also the top point guard, and the sixth-ranked player in New York state.
The Flyers, currently 9-2 on the season, also had an upset win over UConn during the Maui Invitational in November.