Half Hollow Hills East Releases 2025 Football Schedule After Historic Suffolk County Title Run
The Half Hollow Hills East varsity football squad revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
RedHawks Coming Off Record-Breaking 2024 Season
The RedHawks went 10-2 overall and 7-1 in its division last season. Hills East defeated East Islip, 41-14, to capture its first Suffolk County title in program history.
Hills East Aims for Redemption After Long Island Title Loss
Hills East faced Carey in the Long Island Division II championship game. The RedHawks led 36-23 late in the game, but the Seahawks recorded back-to-back touchdowns to complete the comeback.
Complete 2025 Football Schedule for Hills East
Sept. 5 – vs. Farmingdale (3:30 p.m.)
Sept. 13 – vs. Huntington (1 p.m.)
Sept. 20 – vs. Northport (1 p.m.)
Sept. 26 – @ Newfield (6 p.m.)
Oct. 3 – @ Connetquot (6 p.m.)
Oct. 11 – @ Bellport (1 p.m.)
Oct. 17 – vs. East Islip (3 p.m.)
Oct. 25 – vs. North Babylon (1 p.m.)
Nov. 1 – @ Commack (1 p.m.)
