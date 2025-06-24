High School

Half Hollow Hills East Releases 2025 Football Schedule After Historic Suffolk County Title Run

The RedHawks look to build on a 10-win season and a breakthrough county championship with key matchups against Farmingdale, East Islip, and Commack

Kevin L. Smith

After winning the Suffolk County championship in 2024, Half Hollow Hills East football is set to take on its 2025 football schedule.
The Half Hollow Hills East varsity football squad revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

RedHawks Coming Off Record-Breaking 2024 Season

The RedHawks went 10-2 overall and 7-1 in its division last season. Hills East defeated East Islip, 41-14, to capture its first Suffolk County title in program history.

Hills East Aims for Redemption After Long Island Title Loss

Hills East faced Carey in the Long Island Division II championship game. The RedHawks led 36-23 late in the game, but the Seahawks recorded back-to-back touchdowns to complete the comeback.

Complete 2025 Football Schedule for Hills East

Sept. 5 – vs. Farmingdale (3:30 p.m.)

Sept. 13 – vs. Huntington (1 p.m.)

Sept. 20 – vs. Northport (1 p.m.)

Sept. 26 – @ Newfield (6 p.m.)

Oct. 3 – @ Connetquot (6 p.m.)

Oct. 11 – @ Bellport (1 p.m.)

Oct. 17 – vs. East Islip (3 p.m.)

Oct. 25 – vs. North Babylon (1 p.m.)

Nov. 1 – @ Commack (1 p.m.)

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

