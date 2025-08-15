Half Hollow Hills East’s Trevon Cole-Jenkins Voted High School on SI’s Top Offensive Lineman in New York State
Trevon Cole-Jenkins, a senior for Half Hollow Hills East varsity football, has been voted High School on SI’s top offensive lineman in New York heading into the 2025 season.
Cole-Jenkins received 46.57% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
In 2024, Cole-Jenkins was a Newsday first-team All-Long Island nod for the RedHawks – along with all-division, all-region and all-state recognition.
The RedHawks went 10-2 overall and 7-1 in its division last season. Hills East defeated East Islip, 41-14, to capture its first Suffolk County title in program history.
