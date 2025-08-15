High School

Half Hollow Hills East’s Trevon Cole-Jenkins Voted High School on SI’s Top Offensive Lineman in New York State

The RedHawks went 10-2 and captured the Suffolk County crown

Kevin L. Smith

Offensive lineman Trevon Cole-Jenkins (77) makes a block for the Half Hollow Hills East varsity football team last season.
Offensive lineman Trevon Cole-Jenkins (77) makes a block for the Half Hollow Hills East varsity football team last season. / Half Hollow Hills East Football

Trevon Cole-Jenkins, a senior for Half Hollow Hills East varsity football, has been voted High School on SI’s top offensive lineman in New York heading into the 2025 season.

Cole-Jenkins received 46.57% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

In 2024, Cole-Jenkins was a Newsday first-team All-Long Island nod for the RedHawks – along with all-division, all-region and all-state recognition.

The RedHawks went 10-2 overall and 7-1 in its division last season. Hills East defeated East Islip, 41-14, to capture its first Suffolk County title in program history.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York