Kiyan Anthony vs. Bryce James: Sons of NBA Legends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James Face-Off Friday on Long Island
The sons of NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are set to face off at 8 p.m. Friday at the UBS Arena on Long Island, reported Newsday.
The arena, which is the primary home of the NHL’s New York Islanders, will showcase Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran versus Bryce James and Sierra Canyon (California).
The match-up is part of Long Island Lutheran’s holiday basketball invitational and will be streaming on ESPN+.
The Crusaders (3-2), ranked No. 12 in California by High School On SI and the Trailblazers, ranked No. 6 in our national rankings, previously met in 2020. Long Island Lutheran beat a Bronny James-led Sierra Canyon squad, 86-74.
Kiyan Anthony, who recently committed to his father’s former stomping grounds at Syracuse University, previously attended Christ the King High School in Queens. He went up against Bronny James in 2022, with Sierra Canyon triumphant in the contest.
Anthony is a 6-foot-4, 4-star shooting guard in the Class of 2025. He averaged more than 14 points per game with Team Melo on the AAU circuit last summer.
Bryce James, a senior for Sierra Canyon, has not yet committed to a college. The Trailblazers are currently 7-1 on the season.
In 2002, Carmelo Anthony and Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) won 72-66 over LeBron James and St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio). Anthony scored 34 points, while James dropped 36.