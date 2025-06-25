Syracuse Legend Lawrence Moten Named GM at Digital Pioneers Academy in D.C.
Moten Takes on GM Role in Washington, D.C.
Lawrence Moten, a former Syracuse University men’s basketball star, has been named the general manager for a high school in his native Washington, D.C.
Duties Include NIL Oversight and Talent Recruitment
According to The Washington Post, Moten will take the basketball GM position at Digital Pioneers Academy – a public charter school that began in 2017. Moten is a former basketball star in the District at Archbishop Carroll High School.
Moten, who played for the Orange from 1991 to 1995, is the second ex-Syracuse basketball player to assume a GM role. Syracuse.com reported that former Syracuse star and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony took a co-GM position at his former high school, Oak Hill Academy, in April.
According to The Post, Moten’s duties will be identifying talent to recruit, facilitating name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for athletes and maintaining relationships with boosters.
The athletic director at Digital Pioneers Academy is Robert Harris, Moten’s former classmate at Archbishop Carroll.
Digital Pioneers Academy Building a Winning Tradition
The school has built a solid athletic program by winning state titles in both boys and girls basketball. The current boys basketball coach for Digital Pioneers Academy is Gary Johnson.
From Syracuse Scoring Legend to NBA Pro
Moten is SU’s all-time leading scorer with 2,334 points. According to numbers from the Big East, Moten was previously the Big East Conference’s scoring leader with 1,405 points before ex-Marquette standout Markus Howard passed him in the 2019-20 season.
Moten was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies in the second round of the 1995 NBA Draft.
He played for the Grizzlies from 1995 to 1997, and for the Washington Wizards during the 1997-98 campaign. Moten played 119 games in three seasons and averaged 6.3 points-per-game.
