Long Island Lutheran’s Jacob Butler Voted Top Wide Receiver in New York State

Butler had 1,198 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for the Crusaders last year

Kevin L. Smith

Jacob Butler, a senior at Long Island Lutheran, has been voted High School on SI's top wide receiver in New York State for the 2025 season.
Jacob Butler, a rising senior at Long Island Lutheran, has been voted High School On SI’s top wide receiver in New York State for the 2025 season.

Butler garnered 70.71% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

A Stanford football commit, Butler had 58 receptions for 1,198 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Crusaders last year. He compiled 1,614 all-purpose yards during the 2024 campaign.

LuHi went 6-4 last season. The Crusaders’ 2025 season opener will be on the road against Concordia Prep on Sept. 6.

Kevin L. Smith
