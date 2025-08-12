Long Island Lutheran’s Jacob Butler Voted Top Wide Receiver in New York State
Butler had 1,198 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for the Crusaders last year
Jacob Butler, a rising senior at Long Island Lutheran, has been voted High School On SI’s top wide receiver in New York State for the 2025 season.
Butler garnered 70.71% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
A Stanford football commit, Butler had 58 receptions for 1,198 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Crusaders last year. He compiled 1,614 all-purpose yards during the 2024 campaign.
LuHi went 6-4 last season. The Crusaders’ 2025 season opener will be on the road against Concordia Prep on Sept. 6.
