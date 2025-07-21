Vote: Who is the Top Returning Wide Receiver in New York State in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled lists of the best quarterbacks and the best running backs. Now, it’s time for a breakdown of the best wide receivers in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, Aug. 11 at 11:59 PM ET
Braxton Moye, Monsignor Farrell, sophomore
As a freshman for the Lions last season, Moye had 34 receptions for more than 500 yards and five touchdowns.
Darryl Smith, Niagara Falls, senior
Smith, a top-tier receiver for the Wolverines, recorded 36 catches for 950 yards (an average of 99 yards per game) and four touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Smith finished with four interceptions and 30 tackles.
Dean Palazzolo, Somers, senior
Palazzolo, a league MVP and all-state first team selection for the state champion Tuskers in 2024, has averaged more than 1,000 receiving yards and over 10 TDs in his previous two seasons.
Ezra Josse, Brooklyn Tech, senior
An all-conference and all-city nod for the Engineers, Josse had 44 receptions for 615 yards and 11 TDs in 2024.
Jack Eskridge, Bennett, senior
Eskridge, a dual threat for the Tigers who received all-state and all-Western New York recognition, recorded over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 11 total TDs last year.
Jacob Butler, Long Island Lutheran, senior
Butler, a Stanford football commit, tallied 58 receptions and 1,198 receiving yards for the Crusaders last season. He had 20.7 yards-per-carry, 1,643 all-purpose yards and 18 total TDs.
Jayden Melendez, Moore Catholic, senior
Melendez, a star receiver for the Mavericks, had 42 receptions, 624 all-purpose yards and eight compiled TDs last season. One of his scores was a passing TD.
Messiah Hampton, Monroe, senior
Hampton, a four-star receiver and top recruit out of New York that is fully committed to Oregon, finished with 1,900 all-purpose yards and 21 TDs for the Red Jackets in 2024.
Nate Rosenblatt, Poly Prep, senior
Rosenblatt finished with 44 catches, 819 receiving yards (an average of 91 yards per game) and 12 TDs last season for the Blue Devils. On the ground, the senior had 246 yards and two TDs on 33 carries.
Nick Jacobson, Chautauqua Lake, senior
Jacobson caught 54 passes for 975 yards and 10 TDs last year for the Eagles.
Nick Skutnik, Iroquois, senior
Skutnik set Section VI records for receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,286) in 2024 for the Redhawks. The senior also finished second in the state in receiving yards last year.
Nyquan Gilbert, Syracuse ITC, senior
Gilbert had 32 catches for 738 yards and nine TDs last year for the Eagles. On defense, he recorded six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 37 tackles.
Peyton Way, New Hartford, senior
An All-CNY nod, Way had 52 receptions for 845 yards and 13 TDs last season for the Spartans. The senior also had two rushing scores.
Rocco Natale, Amsterdam, junior
Natale finished his 2024 campaign with 53 receptions, 866 yards and nine TDs for the Rams. He also had chipped in a passing TD.
Silas Nellis, Eden/North Collins, junior
Nellis, one of the best Class of 2027 prospects in Section VI, broke several school records with 953 receiving yards and 11 TDs last season for the Raiders.
