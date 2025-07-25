Long Island's Top High School Quarterbacks Set to Compete in Skills Challenge
The National Football Foundation has put together another outstanding event this summer: the Long Island Quarterback Challenge, presented by Orlin and Cohen.
Smithtown West High School Will Host Long Island's Top QBs
It will take place at Smithtown West High School on July 26 at 9 a.m. The event features a series of skills tests for some of the top quarterbacks on the Island. The skills tested include the following:
- Classroom: Football IQ
- Accuracy: QB Gauntlet Drill
- Anticipation
- Touch: Stationary Cross Bar Drill and Moving Target Cross Bar Drill
- Arm Strength: Long Ball toss and Cover 2 hole shots
- Mobility: Throwing on the Run
- Release Quickness: Hot Potato Drill
The quarterback position is ultra talented on Long Island. Here are the players competing:
Antoine Marrone, Smithtown East
Marrone threw for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. After a solid junior season, he'll look to lead a rising Smithtown East program to success in 2025 in a competitive Suffolk County Division 2.
Ethan Dizon, Syosset
Dizon was a major factor in Syosset’s return to the Nassau Conference 1 semifinals last year. He had a breakout season, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns. It’ll be fun to see him in action this weekend, as he’ll be a leader for a Braves team looking to spoil their way into a county final.
Hudson Philbrick, Ward Melville
One of the top 2027 quarterbacks in the state of New York, Philbrick burst onto the scene last year, helping Ward Melville take down powerhouses William Floyd and Longwood. He threw for 1,230 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Jacob Guzik, Huntington
Guzik is one of the most dynamic players in Suffolk County. He's a smooth passer and threw for over 1,200 yards last season. He also ran for over 500 yards on the ground. He’ll be an entertaining player to watch in this event.
Luke Taff, Half Hollow Hills West
Taff would’ve started on a number of teams last year, but he sat behind and learned from Joseph Filardi, who’s now at Syracuse. Taff is an excellent passer and is poised for a big senior year in Hills West’s pass-happy offense — and we’ll get a preview on Saturday.
Nicholas Sevilla, Half Hollow Hills East
Fresh off an excellent junior season, everyone should be excited to see Sevilla in action. He threw for 1,283 yards and 26 touchdowns last year. He’ll be the signal-caller for one of the most talented offensive units on Long Island this fall.
Nick Devito, Smithtown West
In his first season as the starter, Devito was great for the Bulls. He passed for 850 yards and 12 touchdowns. Devito is a smart and efficient QB — he completed 63% of his passes last season and he could have a huge year in Smithtown West’s return to Suffolk County Division 3.
Nick Lachapelle, Hauppauge
Lachapelle had a solid junior season last year. He registered over 800 passing yards and ran for over 200 as well. He leads a Hauppauge team that could quietly make a run in the Division 3 playoffs this November.
Patrick Coan, Sayville
Coan is one of the most talented QBs in New York. He received plenty of Division I offers before making his commitment to Lehigh last month. He’s coming off a season where he threw for 2,300 yards and 35 touchdowns — and most of those games were over rather quickly.
Peyton Robinson, Long Island Lutheran
Another prospect who's among the best in the state. Robinson was spectecular for LuHi last season, he threw 2,136 yards and 32 touchdowns. Robinson has gained interest from division one schools and will be leading a Crusaders team that plays one of the toughest schedules on Long Island this fall.
Saifullah Asra, Farmingdale
Asra, from Farmingdale, will be an intriguing player to watch. He sat behind Dennis Finkel, who’s now at Mount Union, for the past two seasons. Asra could contribute this year for the Dalers, and it’ll be exciting to see him in the spotlight on Saturday.
Shane Harmon, Oceanside
A true veteran here on Long Island. Harmon has been in the spotlight since his freshman year at Oceanside. He threw for 1,842 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, he'll be one of Nassau's top players this fall.
Simon Blisset, Northport
Northport is a tremendous program, and it should be exciting to see Blisset play for them this fall. Luckily for Long Island fans, you can get a sneak peek of Blisset this Saturday, which will be fun to watch.
Timothy Stanley, Division
Stanley was one of the top quarterbacks on the Island last season. He earned All-State honors and made a ton of impressive plays during his junior year. He’s a player to keep an eye on all season.
Vin Feraca, Connetquot
He was quietly one of the best quarterbacks on Long Island last year. He broke his school record for passing touchdowns with 25 and threw for over 2,000 yards. The 6'3" senior will be in the conversation with other top QBs and will be exciting to watch this weekend.