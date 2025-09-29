Longtime football coach becomes all-time winningest coach in New York State
A coach who has been part of New York State high school football for a half a century achieved an illustrious milestone over the weekend.
Rye’s Dino Garr, who has coached for 50 years, became the winningest high school football coach in history following the Garnets’ 42-28 victory over Clarkstown North on Friday.
Garr now has 365 career coaching wins, passing the late former Bethpage High School coach Howie Vogts. According to records from the New York State Sportswriters Association, Vogts was the record-holder since 2010.
“It means a lot to me,” Garr said via LoHud.com. “This community adopted me when I came here from Italy at three years old. I went to school here and played for great coaches and felt that it was always my duty when I was fortunate enough to get the job, to do the best I could to extend that legacy and I think I have.”
Tony DeMatteo, a coach at Roosevelt and Somers who is now retired, is third with 361 career wins.
Garr previously coached at Westlake before he joined Rye. Garr led the Garnets to a New York State Class B title in 2023, the program’s fourth state crown in history.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App