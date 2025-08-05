Longtime Minisink Valley coach to be inducted into High School Softball Hall of Fame
Bruce Guyette, a longtime varsity softball coach at Minisink Valley High School, will soon be inducted into the New York High School Softball Hall of Fame, according to a report.
The New York State High School Softball Hall of Fame, established in 2012, recognizes players and coaches for their success on the field and the impact they’ve had on the game.
The Mid Hudson News reported that Guyette was nominated by New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) and the Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS). The coach will be inducted at a ceremony next year at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer.
During his time at Minisink Valley, Guyette has 647 career wins and has led the Warriors to 13 Section IX titles and two state crowns in 1992 and 1993. Guyette needs 15 wins to pass former Bay Shore coach Jim McGowan for the most softball victories in state history, according to records from NYSPHSAA.
“I would like to thank the NYSSCOGS selection committee for this incredible honor,” Guyette said via The Mid Hudson News. “I am flattered to be recognized alongside some of the best players and coaches in the history of New York State softball. This honor is not only a reflection of my career, but it also serves as a tribute to all of the selfless and hard-working players that I have coached over the years.”
Guyette is still in an indefinite suspension as the Minisink Valley Central School District continues to investigate an incident during the 2025 season, according to a district representative.
The Mid Hudson News reported a few months ago that Guyette was removed as coach when a parent to two of the coach’s players filed a complaint after Guyette high-fived one of the parent’s daughters following a May 7 win over Warwick and inadvertently grazed her backside with his hand.
Guyette was cleared of any Title IX claims, but a Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) investigation by Minisink Valley CSD remains until further notice. According to sources, the DASA investigation stems from complaints by the parent and his family.
Sources within the Mid-Hudson News report noted that following Minisink Valley’s May 7 contest, the parent went on an “expletive-laden tirade” in front of many players and parents. The parent confronted Guyette and yelled at him for almost a minute, but the coach did not respond.
Despite the suspension, Guyette has received plenty of support from former players and the community. Supporters have mentioned to the Mid-Hudson News that the parent who filed the complaint has “an ax to grind” and is a “loose cannon” who dislikes Guyette.
