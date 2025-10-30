New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart Becomes a Real-Life Superman for 5-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Giuseppe Maniero
Being a professional athlete is more than just being a great player during the game. It's about who you are as a person and the character and leadership you carry off the field. This is that what separates the good ones from the great leaders.
Leadership Has Always Been Part of Jaxson Dart's DNA
From a young age, Jaxson Dart has embodied that leadership and it has carried him throughout his football journey. The New York Giants quarterback, along with teammates Marcus Mbow, Dalen Cambre, Juice Wells, former St. John Bosco standout Beaux Collins and Tackle Kids Cancer went to Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital, this week, as part of the Giants' annual Halloween visit where a 5-year old boy stole their hearts.
5-Year Old Giuseppe Maneiro Battles Cancer with a Smile
Giuseppe Maneiro, a child filled with so much joy and light, despite enduring a hardship no child should ever have to face, was able to smile a little extra after seeing some of his favorite Giants. The emotion was especially raw after Giuseppe, in his Gizmo costume, gave Dart, who dressed up as Superman, the biggest bear hug. It underscored that life is so much bigger than football.
Dart was later asked about the visit by a SNY Giants Reporter about the Giants' rookie star explained how the Children's Hospital visit hit close to home for him and his family, after growing up with a sister growing who spent a lot of time in Primary Children's Hospital in Utah.
"It's special to see them and their perspective of life, finding joy in the little moments.," said Dart. "I'm so down because we just lost a game, and they're able to go through some of the hardest things imaginable and put a smile on their face. It's inspiring to be around them."
Giuseppe Strong
On March 9th, 2025 Giuseppe Maniero's family was told that their 5-year old little boy was diagnosed with B-cell Leukemia. Cancer is a six letter word no parent or child should ever have to hear, or go through. Despite it all, Giuseppe has put his own superhero cape on as he has been a brave and strong little warrior that hasn't let his Cancer diagnosis stop him from smiling. His family has said it hasn't stopped him from living his best life.
This week, we had the opportunity to speak with Laura Maniero, Giuseppe's mother, and his sister Millissa for the following Q&A about their visit with Dart and what it meant to their family.
Q & A with Laura and Millisa Sister and Mother of the Brave Giuseppe
Myckena Guerrero: Your family has been through so much and through it all you see the strength and all the smiles on Giuseppe's face how has his spirit and personality been since his diagnosis on March 9, 2025?
Laura/Millisa Maneiro: Giuseppe tends to have a positive outlook and outgoing personality. He has his good days and his bad days but by us staying positive he stays positive.
MG: What has been the biggest lesson Giuseppe has taught your family through this journey?
LM/MM: The biggest lesson Giuseppe has taught us is to stay strong and brave. And that a little dancing and music never hurts.
MG: Through the past few months what has been one of the most memorable or uplifting moments since his diagnosis?
LM/MM: His most memorable moment was the day that he met New York Giants Tight End Daniel Bellinger. Their friendship is like no other. Their daily conversations back-and-forth, their positive attitudes and genuine love.
MG: What was Giuseppe’s reaction when he met Jaxson and what was his favorite part of the Halloween visit?
LM/MM: He was so excited to see Jaxson walk into the teen room. He was excited because usually he misses him out on the field. He was excited to be able to have some time and be silly and joke around with him. The whole visit itself was incredible. As we were leaving we bumped into more of Giuseppe’s friends (Dan from the giants and Dalen Cambre). Giuseppe just loves the giants and it’s a genuine relationship because the Giants love him right back.
MG: What did that visit mean to your family especially seeing Giuseppe light up for Halloween?
LM/MM: Giuseppe has missed so many things such as his trunk or treat in kindergarten. Being able to see the rookies made him forget about it . He was so excited to show off his awesome gizmo costume and have a little fun with his friends from the Giants. It made his mother a little bit emotional.( who are we kidding? It made her very emotional.) and his sister smile from ear to ear.
MG: What message do you think Giuseppe’s story sends to other families facing similar challenges?
LM/MM: Stay positive stay brave and focus on the good things. Don’t let the little things upset you or get in the way.