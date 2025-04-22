New York high school baseball’s top infielders in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school baseball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best pitchers. Now, it’s the infielders’ turn.
This will be followed by outfielders, then catchers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, catcher or a pitcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, April 29 at 11:59 PM ET
Caden Albright, Cortland, senior
Albright, a shortstop committed to Binghamton University, was a 2024 All-Central New York Player of the Year finalist. He collected 30 hits, 20 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases last year.
CJ Alfano, St. Anthony’s, senior
A first baseman committed to West Virginia, Alfano had 10 doubles, two home runs, 27 runs scored and 20 RBI in 2024.
Shea Bailey, Tioga, senior
Bailey, a shortstop for the Tigers, hit .500 with eight doubles, three triples, 16 RBI, 30 runs scored and 17 stolen bases last season.
Patrick Emling, Penfield, senior
Emling hit .397 with a .519 on-base percentage and 16 RBI for the Patriots last season.
Colden Forney, Pittsford Mendon, senior
Forney, a shortstop committed to Fordham University, batted .431 with three triples, 16 RBI and 10 stolen bases for the Vikings in 2024.
Eamon Giblin, Jamesville-DeWitt, senior
An All-CNY third baseman committed to St. Bonaventure University, Giblin finished with 33 hits, 29 RBI, two triples and 21 stolen bases last year.
Chase Haglund, Frewsburg, senior
In 2024, Haglund hit .442 with 31 hits, 39 runs scored and 26 stolen bases for the Bears.
Michael Jamba, Maine-Endwell, sophomore
Jamba, a young third baseman, played a key role in the Spartans’ Class A state title run last season.
Tommy Kirwan, Oswego, senior
Kirwan, a Wofford College baseball commit, collected 23 runs, 31 hits, 20 RBI, five triples and 10 stolen bases in 2024 for the Buccaneers.
Anthony Littere, Niagara Falls, junior
Littere had a .414 batting average with 28 RBI, 24 hits, 22 runs scored and four homers last year.
Eli Lowenstein, Bellmore JFK, senior
Lowenstein batted .460 with 40 hits, 45 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 2024.
Jacob Malfant, Walter Panas, junior
Malfant, a shortstop committed to play at UConn, hit .443 with 21 runs scored and 27 hits in 2024.
Christian Maltais, Roy C. Ketcham, junior
Maltais is a solid shortstop with his glove and his bat for The Storm.
Tye Mariano, Shaker, senior
Mariano is a skilled shortstop who is committed to play at the University at Albany.
Chris McLaughlin, CBA-Albany, junior
A standout infielder, McLaughlin was an all-star for the Brothers last season.
Stevens Pena-Silverio, Port Richmond, senior
Pena-Silverio was the PSAL’s top performer last season.
Sammy Saucke, Greece Athena, senior
Saucke, a Monmouth University commit, hit .455 with a 1.260 OPS and 11 stolen bases in 2024.
Nolan Stark, Oneonta, junior
Stark, a top-10 shortstop in the state, played a prominent role in the Yellowjackets’ Section IV Class B title run last season.
Jayden Stroman, Patchogue-Medford, senior
A brother of New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman, Jayden returns to the Raiders following a season at IMG Academy in Florida.
Patrick Walsh, North Rockland, junior
Walsh headed into the 2025 campaign as one of the top players in the state after an impressive 2024 season with the Raiders.
Bobby Wescott, Plainedge, junior
Wescott, a Stony Brook baseball commit, batted .420 with 29 hits, four homers and 29 RBI last season.
Derek Yormack, Bellmore JFK, sophomore
Yormack, a Duke baseball commit, batted .384 with 28 hits and 28 RBI in 2024.
Ryan Yormack, Bellmore JFK, sophomore
A Duke baseball commit, he batted .456 with 31 hits, six homers, 29 runs scored and 28 RBI last year.
