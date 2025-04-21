New York high school baseball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school baseball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI has compiled a list of the best pitchers. This will be followed by infielders, outfielders and catchers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, April 28, at 11:59 PM ET
Derrick Allen, Greece Athena, senior
Allen went 6-0 with a 1.51 earned-run average in 37 innings pitched for the Trojans last season.
Jason Bassett, Tottenville, senior
Bassett, a Marist College commit, had a 5-0 record with a 0.66 ERA in 32 innings pitched for the Pirates in 2024.
Vaughn Beresford, Smithtown Christian, junior
Last year, Beresford went 5-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in over 40 innings of work. He held opposing batters to a .193 average.
Thomas Case, Shaker, senior
Case, the Albany Times Union’s Player of the Year in 2024, had a 5-0 record with 0.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched for the Bison.
Daniel Casey, Valley Stream South, junior
Casey went 6-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38-plus innings of work last year for the Falcons.
Luke Coats, St. Anthony’s, junior
Coats, a West Virginia baseball commit, finished with a 5-1 record, a 2.20 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 41-plus innings pitched last season.
Ty Corey, Phoenix, senior
A St. Bonaventure University commit and All-Central New York Player of the Year finalist, Corey struck out 112 batters in 58 innings pitched in 2024.
Thomas Costarelli, East Islip, senior
Costarelli, a East Tennessee State commit, went 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 44 innings of work.
Justice De Jong, Poly Prep, senior
De Jong, a Duke baseball commit, is a two-way player that can throw up to 96 miles-per-hour.
Joe Dunham, Bishop Ludden, senior
Dunham went 7-0 with 58 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched last year for the Gaelic Knights.
Nick Frusco, Miller Place, senior
Frusco, a Clemson commit, posted a 0.53 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 39-plus innings pitched. He also held hitters to a .089 average.
Brody Fry, Medina, senior
Fry compiled 55 innings of work with a 1.50 ERA and 62 strikeouts last season for the Mustangs. The senior also threw a no-hitter.
Micah Hays, Horseheads, senior
Hays registered 37 strikeouts in 24-plus innings pitched with a 1.15 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP.
Blake Herman, Gowanda, senior
The 2024 Buffalo News’ All-WNY small school Player of the Year, Herman went 6-2 with 0.96 ERA and 97 strikeouts. Herman is also a Canisius University baseball commit.
Joey Hiller, Center Moriches, senior
Hiller, a Quinnipiac University commit, recorded seven wins and a 1.23 ERA for the Red Devils in 2024.
Mason Holloway, Horseheads, senior
Holloway, The Sports Reports’ Baseball Player of the Year last season, had a 6-0 record with a 0.16 ERA, a 0.40 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 43 innings of work for the Blue Raiders.
Sean Hurley, Shaker, junior
Hurley, a University of North Carolina baseball commit, has velocity in the low 90s for his pitches.
Tyler Johnson, Wilson, senior
Johnson, the All-WNY small school Pitcher of the Year, went 9-3 with 0.41 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 84.2 innings pitched last season.
Jaden Ju, Shenendehowa, junior
Ju has a mix of pitches with the Plainsmen last season and travel ball over the year that he brings into the 2025 campaign.
Kaden Kalfass, C-NS, senior
Kalfass fanned 77 batters in 36 innings of work last season for the Northstars.
Jack Kelly, Webster Schroeder, senior
Kelly, a St. Bonaventure University baseball commit and 2024 Monroe County Division I Player of the Year, had a 1.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 41-plus innings pitched last year for the Warriors.
Matthew Mavricos, MSIT, senior
Mavricos, a star pitcher for MSIT, tossed a couple of no-hitters in 2024.
Trevor Meidenbauer, Niagara Falls, senior
Meidenbauer, the 2024 Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year, went 4-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts last season.
Jack Molini, Floyd, senior
A Le Moyne College baseball commit, Molini finished with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54-plus innings of work in 2024.
Nik Nelson, Trumansburg, senior
Nelson posted a team-best 1.07 ERA in 2024 and was a fixture in the Blue Raiders’ Section IV Class C championship run.
Ryan Palm, Sachem North, senior
Palm went 8-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 51 innings of work last year.
Ashton Putney, Fredonia, senior
Putney recorded six complete games, three shutouts and even pitched 26-straight scoreless innings in 2024. He finished with a 1.62 ERA and 97 strikeouts.
Conlan Taylor, Owego, senior
Taylor, a Binghamton University baseball commit, posted a 7-0 record with 0.26 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched last year.
Owen Turner, Bethlehem, senior
Turner was a key piece in Bethlehem’s run to a Class AA state title last year.
Luke VanMarter, Jamesville-DeWitt, senior
VanMarter, a Le Moyne baseball commit, posted a 5-0 record with a 1.31 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched last season.
