High School

New York high school football: Chaminade reveals 2025 schedule

The Flyers compiled an 8-4 record in 2024

Kevin L. Smith

Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chaminade Flyers, a program in the Catholic High School Football League, recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Flyers are coming off the 2024 season in which they went 8-4, a vast improvement from a 1-8 campaign in 2023. 

After Chaminade beat Monsignor Farrell in the CHSFL AAA quarterfinals last season, they fell to eventual champion Iona Prep in the semifinals.

Chaminade’s full 2025 schedule

Aug. 30 – at La Salle Institute

Sept. 6 – vs. Randolph Campus

Sept. 13 – at Seton Hall Prep

Sept. 19 – at Archbishop Stepinac

Sept. 27 – vs. Saint Peter’s

Oct. 5 – vs. Saint Francis Prep

Oct. 11 – vs. Iona Prep

Oct. 18 – vs. St. Anthony’s

Oct. 25 – at Cardinal Hayes

Nov. 1 – at Kellenberg Memorial

More from High School On SI:

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York