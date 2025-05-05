New York high school football: Chaminade reveals 2025 schedule
The Chaminade Flyers, a program in the Catholic High School Football League, recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Flyers are coming off the 2024 season in which they went 8-4, a vast improvement from a 1-8 campaign in 2023.
After Chaminade beat Monsignor Farrell in the CHSFL AAA quarterfinals last season, they fell to eventual champion Iona Prep in the semifinals.
Chaminade’s full 2025 schedule
Aug. 30 – at La Salle Institute
Sept. 6 – vs. Randolph Campus
Sept. 13 – at Seton Hall Prep
Sept. 19 – at Archbishop Stepinac
Sept. 27 – vs. Saint Peter’s
Oct. 5 – vs. Saint Francis Prep
Oct. 11 – vs. Iona Prep
Oct. 18 – vs. St. Anthony’s
Oct. 25 – at Cardinal Hayes
Nov. 1 – at Kellenberg Memorial
More from High School On SI:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App