New York high school football: Cortland announces 2025 schedule
The Purple Tigers went 4-5 in 2024
The Cortland varsity high school football team announced its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Purple Tigers finished with a 4-5 record in 2024. Cortland will make the transition from Class B-2 to the Class B west division for the 2025 campaign.
Cortland’s full 2025 schedule
Sept. 5 – vs. Solvay
Sept. 12 – at Vernon Verona Sherrill
Sept. 19 – at Chittenango
Sept. 26 – vs. Institute of Technology Central
Oct. 2 – vs. South Jefferson
Oct. 9 – at Indian River
Oct. 17 – vs. Camden
Oct. 24 – at Homer
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published