New York high school football: Cortland announces 2025 schedule

The Purple Tigers went 4-5 in 2024

Kevin L. Smith

The Cortland varsity high school football team announced its schedule for the 2025 season

The Purple Tigers finished with a 4-5 record in 2024. Cortland will make the transition from Class B-2 to the Class B west division for the 2025 campaign.

Cortland’s full 2025 schedule

Sept. 5 – vs. Solvay

Sept. 12 – at Vernon Verona Sherrill

Sept. 19 – at Chittenango

Sept. 26 – vs. Institute of Technology Central

Oct. 2 – vs. South Jefferson

Oct. 9 – at Indian River

Oct. 17 – vs. Camden

Oct. 24 – at Homer

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

