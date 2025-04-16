New York high school football: Monsignor Farrell reveals schedule
Monsignor Farrell football, a program competing in the New York City High School Football League, recently revealed its 2025 schedule.
The Lions, a five-time NYCHSFL AAA championship squad, compiled a 5-6 record in 2024. They fell to Chaminade in the quarterfinal round.
Farrell’s 2025 schedule includes a matchup against Iona Prep – the reigning NYCHSFL AAA and New York State champion – at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
Monsignor Farrell’s full 2025 schedule
Aug. 29 (TBD) – Battle at the Beach: at Holy Spirit (New Jersey)
Sept. 6 (11 a.m.) – Tunnel to Towers Game: at Christian Brothers Academy-Albany
Sept. 13 (1:30 p.m.) – Battle for the Bridge: at Delbarton (New Jersey)
Sept. 19 (6 p.m.) – vs. St. Peter’s
Sept. 26 (7 p.m.) – at St. Anthony’s
Oct. 3 (6 p.m.) – vs. Fordham Prep
Oct. 11 (1:30 p.m.) – at Moore Catholic
Oct. 17 (7 p.m.) – at Iona Prep
Oct. 24 (6 p.m.) – vs. St. Joseph’s by the Sea
Nov. 1 (TBD) – vs. Cardinal Hayes
More New York high school sports news:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App