New York high school football: New Paltz announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.
Recently, the New Paltz Huguenots announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Huguenots will play 9 games including two contests against Beacon and and Red Hook.
Among other teams on the schedule are Dover, Rondout Valley, Port Jervis, and more.
Other contests include games against Saugerties and Marlboro to close out their regular season schedule.
Below is the Huguenots' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 New Paltz Huguenots football schedule
Sep 5: at Dover
Sep 11: at Beacon
Sep 19: Red Hook
Sep 26: at Rondout Valley
Oct 3: Port Jervis
Oct 10: Liberty
Oct 17: Highland
Oct 25: at Saugerties
Oct 31: Marlboro
