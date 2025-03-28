High School

New York high school football: New Paltz announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Huguenots schedule are Beacon and Red hook

Tyler Rourke

Port Jervis defenders sack a New Paltz player during the Section 9 class B football championship football game at James I O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, NY on Friday, November 11, 2022. Port Jervis defeated New Paltz 34-7. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD Ekmclassbfb40
Port Jervis defenders sack a New Paltz player during the Section 9 class B football championship football game at James I O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, NY on Friday, November 11, 2022. Port Jervis defeated New Paltz 34-7. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD Ekmclassbfb40 / KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.

Recently, the New Paltz Huguenots announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Huguenots will play 9 games including two contests against Beacon and and Red Hook.

Among other teams on the schedule are Dover, Rondout Valley, Port Jervis, and more.

Other contests include games against Saugerties and Marlboro to close out their regular season schedule.

Below is the Huguenots' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.

2025 New Paltz Huguenots football schedule

Sep 5: at Dover

Sep 11: at Beacon

Sep 19: Red Hook

Sep 26: at Rondout Valley

Oct 3: Port Jervis

Oct 10: Liberty

Oct 17: Highland

Oct 25: at Saugerties

Oct 31: Marlboro

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/New York