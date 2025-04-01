High School

New York high school football: Sayville announces 2025 schedule

The Golden Flashes compiled an 11-1 record in 2024

The Sayville varsity football team, which competes in Suffolk County Division III, announced its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Golden Flashes are coming off a 2024 campaign where they compiled an 11-1 record and captured the Suffolk County Division III title.

Sayville went on to lose a 31-28 heartbreaker to Garden City in the Long Island Division III championship game. 

The Golden Flashes will kick off the 2025 season against Half Hollow Hills West in a rematch of the county divisional title game.

Sayville beat the Colts 42-35 in the championship game.

Sayville will scrimmage against Bayport-Blue Point, the 2023 Long Island Division IV champion, at 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Sayville’s full 2025 schedule

(Each game will begin at 6 p.m.)

Sept. 12 – vs. Half Hollow Hills West

Sept. 20 – vs. Islip

Sept. 26 – at Comsewogue

Oct. 3 – at Hauppauge

Oct. 10 – at Smithtown West

Oct. 17 – vs. Westhampton

Oct. 24 – vs. East Hampton

Nov. 1 – at West Islip

Published
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

