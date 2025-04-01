New York high school football: Sayville announces 2025 schedule
The Sayville varsity football team, which competes in Suffolk County Division III, announced its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Golden Flashes are coming off a 2024 campaign where they compiled an 11-1 record and captured the Suffolk County Division III title.
Sayville went on to lose a 31-28 heartbreaker to Garden City in the Long Island Division III championship game.
The Golden Flashes will kick off the 2025 season against Half Hollow Hills West in a rematch of the county divisional title game.
Sayville beat the Colts 42-35 in the championship game.
Sayville will scrimmage against Bayport-Blue Point, the 2023 Long Island Division IV champion, at 5 p.m. Sept. 5.
Sayville’s full 2025 schedule
(Each game will begin at 6 p.m.)
Sept. 12 – vs. Half Hollow Hills West
Sept. 20 – vs. Islip
Sept. 26 – at Comsewogue
Oct. 3 – at Hauppauge
Oct. 10 – at Smithtown West
Oct. 17 – vs. Westhampton
Oct. 24 – vs. East Hampton
Nov. 1 – at West Islip
