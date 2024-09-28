High School

New York high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024 - 9/28/2024)

High School On SI brings you live New York high school football scores from Week 4 of the NYSPHSAA season

Sam Brown

Week 4 of the 2024 New York high school football season kicks off with another packed slate of action beginning on Friday and continuing Saturday.

The Friday night schedule features nearly 140 matchups, highlighted by a heavyweight showdown between Archbishop Stepinac and St. Anthony's, and another 80+ games are slated for Saturday.

You can follow all of the NYSPHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive New York High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's your guide to following all the Week 4 New York high school football action this weekend:

Be sure to bookmark the brand new New York homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for all the latest New York high school sports news.

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Sam Brown

SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

