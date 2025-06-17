New York High School Football: St. Anthony’s Announces 2025 Schedule
The St. Anthony’s varsity football squad announced its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Friars went 8-4 last season. The team made it to the CHSAA championship game, but fell to Iona Prep.
This year’s slate for St. Anthony’s includes a rematch against the Gaels on Oct. 3.
St. Anthony’s Full 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 29 – at McDonogh (Wilmington, Delaware), noon
Sept. 6 – vs. UPrep Charter (Rochester), 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 – vs. Don Bosco Prep, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19 – vs. Kellenberg Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – vs. Monsignor Farrell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 – vs. Iona Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 – vs. Cardinal Hayes, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 – at Chaminade, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 – at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 – at Fordham Prep, 7 p.m.
