High School

New York High School Football: St. Anthony’s Announces 2025 Schedule

The Friars went 9-4 and reached the CHSAA championship game last season

Kevin L. Smith

The St. Anthony's and Iona Prep football teams faced off in the CHSFL AAA championship at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale on Nov. 23, 2024.
The St. Anthony's and Iona Prep football teams faced off in the CHSFL AAA championship at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale on Nov. 23, 2024. / Mike Dougherty/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The St. Anthony’s varsity football squad announced its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Friars went 8-4 last season. The team made it to the CHSAA championship game, but fell to Iona Prep.

This year’s slate for St. Anthony’s includes a rematch against the Gaels on Oct. 3.

St. Anthony’s Full 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – at McDonogh (Wilmington, Delaware), noon

Sept. 6 – vs. UPrep Charter (Rochester), 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 – vs. Don Bosco Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – vs. Kellenberg Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 – vs. Monsignor Farrell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 – vs. Iona Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 – vs. Cardinal Hayes, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – at Chaminade, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 – at Archbishop Stepinac, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 – at Fordham Prep, 7 p.m.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York