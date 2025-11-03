High School

New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025

The postseason is underway in this week’s rankings out of the Empire State

Kevin L. Smith

Dean Palazzolo (30) and the Somers football squad recorded a 35-7 win over Clarkstown North in the Section I Class A quarterfinals on Friday.
Dean Palazzolo (30) and the Somers football squad recorded a 35-7 win over Clarkstown North in the Section I Class A quarterfinals on Friday. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The postseason is in full swing for New York high school football.

High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Empire State:

1. CBA Syracuse (8-0)

The Brothers will face West Genesee in the Section III Class AA semifinals on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Monsignor Farrell (8-1)

The Lions took down Cardinal Hayes, 38-14. Farrell, the top seed for the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs, will face either Archbishop Stepinac or Chaminade in the semifinals.

Previous rank: 2

3. Iona Prep (8-1)

The Gaels recorded a 49-21 victory over Archbishop Stepinac. Iona, the second seed in the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs, will take on St. Anthony’s or Cardinal Hayes in the semis.

Previous rank: 3

4. Garden City (8-0)

The Trojans tied the New York State record for the longest win streak with its 62nd victory in a row over the weekend. Garden City will now prepare for the postseason.

Previous rank: 4

5. Rye (9-0)

The Garnets topped Brewster, 44-19, in the Section III Class A playoff opener. 

Previous rank: 5

6. Somers (7-2)

The Tuskers knocked off Clarkstown North, 35-7, in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.

Previous rank: 6

7. St. Francis (8-1)

The Red Raiders topped Canisius, 29-14, over the weekend. St. Francis will now move into the playoffs.

Previous rank: 7

8. St. Anthony’s (6-4)

The Friars beat Fordham Prep, 39-13. St. Anthony’s will host Cardinal Hayes in the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs this weekend.

Previous rank: 8

9. Chaminade (6-4)

The Flyers defeated Kellenberg Memorial, 24-17. Chaminade goes up against Archbishop Stepinac in the opening round of the NYCHSFL playoffs.

Previous rank: 9

10. Tottenville (9-0)

The Pirates won 42-14 against Kennedy. Tottenville takes on Curtis this weekend.

Previous rank: 10

11. Erasmus Hall (6-2)

The Dutchmen blanked Wagner, 51-0. Erasmus Hall hosts Lincoln on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

12. Sayville (8-0)

The Golden Flashes slipped past West Islip, 27-24. Sayville heads into the postseason.

Previous rank: 12

13. Massapequa (8-0)

The Chiefs cruised to a 55-13 win over Herricks/Wheatley. Massapequa moves into the playoffs.

Previous rank: 13

14. Curtis (8-1)

The Warriors bounced back with a 27-8 win over DeWitt Clinton. Curtis hosts Tottenville on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

15. William Floyd (8-0)

The Colonials blanked Walt Whitman, 35-0. The team will now prepare for the postseason.

Previous rank: 16

16. CBA Albany (7-2)

The Brothers shut out Colonie, 12-0. CBA moves onto the next round of the Section II Class AA playoffs.

Previous rank: 19

17. Ward Melville (7-1)

The Patriots topped Sachem East, 35-0. Ward Melville gets set for the postseason.

Previous rank: 18

18. Archbishop Stepinac (6-4)

The Crusaders host Chaminade in the NYCHSFL playoff opener this weekend.

Previous rank: 15

19. Canisius (5-4)

The Crusaders fell 29-14 to St. Francis. Canisius heads into the postseason.

Previous rank: 17

20. Monroe (8-0)

The Red Jackets are set for the Section V Class B playoffs.

Previous rank: 20

21. Liverpool (8-1)

The Legends shut out Baldwinsville, 55-20, in the Section III Class AA quarterfinals. Liverpool goes up against Cicero-North Syracuse in the Class AA semifinals on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

22. Farmingdale (6-1)

The Dalers are set for the playoffs.

Previous rank: 22

23. Bennett (7-1)

The Tigers host Lancaster on Friday in the opening round of the Section VI Class AA playoffs.

Previous rank: 23

24. Niskayuna (8-1)

The Silver Warriors rode to a 55-8 win over South Glens Falls in the opening round of the Section II Class A playoffs. Niskayuna faces Ballston Spa in the next round.

Previous rank: 25

25. Port Jervis (8-1)

The Raiders overwhelmed Red Hook with a 77-21 victory. Port Jervis will face Red Hook again in the opening round of the Section IX Class B playoffs this weekend.

Previous rank: 25

Sign Up for High School OnSI’s Free Daily Digest Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York