New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Nov. 3, 2025
The postseason is in full swing for New York high school football.
High School on SI’s seventh week of rankings out of the Empire State:
1. CBA Syracuse (8-0)
The Brothers will face West Genesee in the Section III Class AA semifinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Monsignor Farrell (8-1)
The Lions took down Cardinal Hayes, 38-14. Farrell, the top seed for the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs, will face either Archbishop Stepinac or Chaminade in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 2
3. Iona Prep (8-1)
The Gaels recorded a 49-21 victory over Archbishop Stepinac. Iona, the second seed in the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs, will take on St. Anthony’s or Cardinal Hayes in the semis.
Previous rank: 3
4. Garden City (8-0)
The Trojans tied the New York State record for the longest win streak with its 62nd victory in a row over the weekend. Garden City will now prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 4
5. Rye (9-0)
The Garnets topped Brewster, 44-19, in the Section III Class A playoff opener.
Previous rank: 5
6. Somers (7-2)
The Tuskers knocked off Clarkstown North, 35-7, in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
Previous rank: 6
7. St. Francis (8-1)
The Red Raiders topped Canisius, 29-14, over the weekend. St. Francis will now move into the playoffs.
Previous rank: 7
8. St. Anthony’s (6-4)
The Friars beat Fordham Prep, 39-13. St. Anthony’s will host Cardinal Hayes in the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs this weekend.
Previous rank: 8
9. Chaminade (6-4)
The Flyers defeated Kellenberg Memorial, 24-17. Chaminade goes up against Archbishop Stepinac in the opening round of the NYCHSFL playoffs.
Previous rank: 9
10. Tottenville (9-0)
The Pirates won 42-14 against Kennedy. Tottenville takes on Curtis this weekend.
Previous rank: 10
11. Erasmus Hall (6-2)
The Dutchmen blanked Wagner, 51-0. Erasmus Hall hosts Lincoln on Friday.
Previous rank: 11
12. Sayville (8-0)
The Golden Flashes slipped past West Islip, 27-24. Sayville heads into the postseason.
Previous rank: 12
13. Massapequa (8-0)
The Chiefs cruised to a 55-13 win over Herricks/Wheatley. Massapequa moves into the playoffs.
Previous rank: 13
14. Curtis (8-1)
The Warriors bounced back with a 27-8 win over DeWitt Clinton. Curtis hosts Tottenville on Friday.
Previous rank: 14
15. William Floyd (8-0)
The Colonials blanked Walt Whitman, 35-0. The team will now prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 16
16. CBA Albany (7-2)
The Brothers shut out Colonie, 12-0. CBA moves onto the next round of the Section II Class AA playoffs.
Previous rank: 19
17. Ward Melville (7-1)
The Patriots topped Sachem East, 35-0. Ward Melville gets set for the postseason.
Previous rank: 18
18. Archbishop Stepinac (6-4)
The Crusaders host Chaminade in the NYCHSFL playoff opener this weekend.
Previous rank: 15
19. Canisius (5-4)
The Crusaders fell 29-14 to St. Francis. Canisius heads into the postseason.
Previous rank: 17
20. Monroe (8-0)
The Red Jackets are set for the Section V Class B playoffs.
Previous rank: 20
21. Liverpool (8-1)
The Legends shut out Baldwinsville, 55-20, in the Section III Class AA quarterfinals. Liverpool goes up against Cicero-North Syracuse in the Class AA semifinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 21
22. Farmingdale (6-1)
The Dalers are set for the playoffs.
Previous rank: 22
23. Bennett (7-1)
The Tigers host Lancaster on Friday in the opening round of the Section VI Class AA playoffs.
Previous rank: 23
24. Niskayuna (8-1)
The Silver Warriors rode to a 55-8 win over South Glens Falls in the opening round of the Section II Class A playoffs. Niskayuna faces Ballston Spa in the next round.
Previous rank: 25
25. Port Jervis (8-1)
The Raiders overwhelmed Red Hook with a 77-21 victory. Port Jervis will face Red Hook again in the opening round of the Section IX Class B playoffs this weekend.
Previous rank: 25
