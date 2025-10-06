High School

New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Oct. 6, 2025

Spots shifted for the list of teams in the Empire State's top 10 this week

Kevin L. Smith

Junior quarterback Grayer Hong (5) runs the ball in Archbishop Stepinac's season opener against Lincoln on Aug. 30.
Junior quarterback Grayer Hong (5) runs the ball in Archbishop Stepinac's season opener against Lincoln on Aug. 30. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York high school football continues to trek through the 2025 season.

Here is High School on SI’s third week of New York state football rankings:

1. Iona Prep (5-0)

The Gaels muscled their way to a 50-36 victory over St. Anthony’s on Friday. Iona takes on Chaminade this weekend.

Previous rank: 1

2. CBA Syracuse (5-0)

The Brothers rode to a 49-14 win against Utica Proctor over the weekend. CBA faces Rome Free Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. Monsignor Farrell (5-1)

The Lions notched a 42-14 win over Fordham Prep on Friday. The team will enter a bye week then prepare for an Oct. 17 road contest against top-ranked Iona Prep.

Previous rank: 3

4. Garden City (4-0)

The Trojans knocked off MacArthur by a 46-7 score. Garden City hosts Mepham on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Rye (5-0)

The Garnets came away with a 42-13 victory versus Yorktown. On Friday, Rye goes up against Eastchester.

Previous rank: 5

6. Curtis (6-0)

The Warriors continued to roll with a 49-0 victory over New Dorp. Following a bye, Curtis faces Kennedy on Oct. 17.

Previous rank: 7

7. Archbishop Stepinac (4-2)

The Crusaders squeezed out a 14-6 win over Cardinal Hayes this past weekend. Stepinace faces Xavier on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

8. Somers (3-2)

The Tuskers have won three in a row after an 0-2 start to the season. Somers hosts Carmel on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

9. Chaminade (4-2)

The Flyers bounced back with a 45-22 victory over St. Francis Prep. Chaminade will now prepare for its Saturday afternoon showdown against Iona Prep.

Previous rank: 10

10. St. Anthony’s (2-4)

The Friars’ woes continue following the loss to Iona Prep on Friday. This weekend, St. Anthony’s will host Cardinal Hayes.

Previous rank: 6

11. St. Francis (4-1)

The Red Raiders blanked St. Joseph’s Collegiate, 35-0, on Saturday. 

Previous rank: 12

12. William Floyd (4-0)

The Colonials edged Longwood, 21-18, over the weekend. On Friday, the team faces Lindenhurst.

Previous rank: 13

13. Cardinal Hayes (1-3)

The Cardinals will look to shake off their loss to Archbishop Stepinac with a road matchup against St. Anthony’s on Friday. 

Previous rank: 11

14. Sayville (4-0)

The Golden Flashes overwhelmed Hauppauge with a 62-14 victory on Friday. Up next is Smithtown West on the road.

Previous rank: 14

15. Ward Melville (4-0)

The Patriots recorded a 43-13 win over Sachem North. The team hosts Central Islip on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

16. Tottenville (6-0)

The Pirates cruised to a 42-7 victory against Wagner. Tottenville hosts Lincoln on Oct. 17 after a bye week.

Previous rank: 16

17. Canisius (3-2)

The Crusaders notched a dominant 56-7 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Saturday. This Friday, Canisius hosts Steubenville.

Previous rank: 18

18. Erasmus Hall (3-2)

The Dutchmen topped Eagle Academy II by a 52-32 score. Erasmus Hall is on a bye, then hits the road to face DeWitt Clinton on Oct. 17.

Previous rank: 19

19. Massapequa (4-0)

The Chiefs escaped with a 36-33 win over Oceanside. Massapequa takes on Port Washington this Saturday.

Previous rank: 17

20. Liverpool (5-0)

The Legends have scored 40-or-more points in their last four games. Liverpool hosts Baldwinsville on Friday.

Previous rank: 20

21. Farmingdale (4-0)

The Dalers beat Freeport, 38-8. On Saturday, Farmingdale faces Hempstead.

Previous rank: 21

22. CBA Albany (3-2)

The Brothers topped Shenendehowa, 35-14, over the weekend. CBA hosts Shaker on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

23. Port Jervis (5-0)

The Raiders recorded a 56-7 victory over New Paltz. Port Jervis hosts Marlboro on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

24. Monroe (4-0)

The Red Jackets cruised to a 70-0 win over Edison Tech. Monroe hosts Honeoye Falls-Lima on Friday.

Previous rank: 25

25. Mamaroneck (5-0)

The Tigers clawed to a 35-0 win over Suffern. On Friday, the team goes up against New Rochelle.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Shenendehowa (4-1).

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

