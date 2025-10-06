New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Oct. 6, 2025
New York high school football continues to trek through the 2025 season.
Here is High School on SI’s third week of New York state football rankings:
1. Iona Prep (5-0)
The Gaels muscled their way to a 50-36 victory over St. Anthony’s on Friday. Iona takes on Chaminade this weekend.
Previous rank: 1
2. CBA Syracuse (5-0)
The Brothers rode to a 49-14 win against Utica Proctor over the weekend. CBA faces Rome Free Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Monsignor Farrell (5-1)
The Lions notched a 42-14 win over Fordham Prep on Friday. The team will enter a bye week then prepare for an Oct. 17 road contest against top-ranked Iona Prep.
Previous rank: 3
4. Garden City (4-0)
The Trojans knocked off MacArthur by a 46-7 score. Garden City hosts Mepham on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Rye (5-0)
The Garnets came away with a 42-13 victory versus Yorktown. On Friday, Rye goes up against Eastchester.
Previous rank: 5
6. Curtis (6-0)
The Warriors continued to roll with a 49-0 victory over New Dorp. Following a bye, Curtis faces Kennedy on Oct. 17.
Previous rank: 7
7. Archbishop Stepinac (4-2)
The Crusaders squeezed out a 14-6 win over Cardinal Hayes this past weekend. Stepinace faces Xavier on Saturday.
Previous rank: 8
8. Somers (3-2)
The Tuskers have won three in a row after an 0-2 start to the season. Somers hosts Carmel on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
9. Chaminade (4-2)
The Flyers bounced back with a 45-22 victory over St. Francis Prep. Chaminade will now prepare for its Saturday afternoon showdown against Iona Prep.
Previous rank: 10
10. St. Anthony’s (2-4)
The Friars’ woes continue following the loss to Iona Prep on Friday. This weekend, St. Anthony’s will host Cardinal Hayes.
Previous rank: 6
11. St. Francis (4-1)
The Red Raiders blanked St. Joseph’s Collegiate, 35-0, on Saturday.
Previous rank: 12
12. William Floyd (4-0)
The Colonials edged Longwood, 21-18, over the weekend. On Friday, the team faces Lindenhurst.
Previous rank: 13
13. Cardinal Hayes (1-3)
The Cardinals will look to shake off their loss to Archbishop Stepinac with a road matchup against St. Anthony’s on Friday.
Previous rank: 11
14. Sayville (4-0)
The Golden Flashes overwhelmed Hauppauge with a 62-14 victory on Friday. Up next is Smithtown West on the road.
Previous rank: 14
15. Ward Melville (4-0)
The Patriots recorded a 43-13 win over Sachem North. The team hosts Central Islip on Friday.
Previous rank: 15
16. Tottenville (6-0)
The Pirates cruised to a 42-7 victory against Wagner. Tottenville hosts Lincoln on Oct. 17 after a bye week.
Previous rank: 16
17. Canisius (3-2)
The Crusaders notched a dominant 56-7 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Saturday. This Friday, Canisius hosts Steubenville.
Previous rank: 18
18. Erasmus Hall (3-2)
The Dutchmen topped Eagle Academy II by a 52-32 score. Erasmus Hall is on a bye, then hits the road to face DeWitt Clinton on Oct. 17.
Previous rank: 19
19. Massapequa (4-0)
The Chiefs escaped with a 36-33 win over Oceanside. Massapequa takes on Port Washington this Saturday.
Previous rank: 17
20. Liverpool (5-0)
The Legends have scored 40-or-more points in their last four games. Liverpool hosts Baldwinsville on Friday.
Previous rank: 20
21. Farmingdale (4-0)
The Dalers beat Freeport, 38-8. On Saturday, Farmingdale faces Hempstead.
Previous rank: 21
22. CBA Albany (3-2)
The Brothers topped Shenendehowa, 35-14, over the weekend. CBA hosts Shaker on Friday.
Previous rank: 22
23. Port Jervis (5-0)
The Raiders recorded a 56-7 victory over New Paltz. Port Jervis hosts Marlboro on Friday.
Previous rank: 24
24. Monroe (4-0)
The Red Jackets cruised to a 70-0 win over Edison Tech. Monroe hosts Honeoye Falls-Lima on Friday.
Previous rank: 25
25. Mamaroneck (5-0)
The Tigers clawed to a 35-0 win over Suffern. On Friday, the team goes up against New Rochelle.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Shenendehowa (4-1).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App