New York high school football: Whitesboro reveals 2025 schedule
The Whitesboro football team, a Section III powerhouse program for the past few seasons, recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Warriors will scrimmage against Cicero-North Syracuse on Aug. 30. The Northstars are last season’s Class AA sectional finalist.
Whitesboro’s regular-season opener is versus Christian Brothers Academy, the two-time reigning New York State Class AA champions, on Sept. 5.
The rest of the regular-season slate will pit the Warriors against Class A sectional foes.
Whitesboro is coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 13-1 and finished as the Class A state runner-up. It was the second-straight season that the Warriors fell short in the state title game.
