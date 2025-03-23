High School

New York high school football: Whitesboro reveals 2025 schedule

The Warriors have been the Class A state runner-up the last two seasons

Kevin L. Smith

Whitesboro players get pumped up after defeating Horseheads 28-21 in the NYSPHSAA Class A Regional at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday, November 22, 2024.
Whitesboro players get pumped up after defeating Horseheads 28-21 in the NYSPHSAA Class A Regional at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday, November 22, 2024. / Daniel DeLoach/Utica Observer-Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Whitesboro football team, a Section III powerhouse program for the past few seasons, recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Warriors will scrimmage against Cicero-North Syracuse on Aug. 30. The Northstars are last season’s Class AA sectional finalist.

Whitesboro’s regular-season opener is versus Christian Brothers Academy, the two-time reigning New York State Class AA champions, on Sept. 5.

The rest of the regular-season slate will pit the Warriors against Class A sectional foes.

Whitesboro is coming off a 2024 campaign where they went 13-1 and finished as the Class A state runner-up. It was the second-straight season that the Warriors fell short in the state title game.

