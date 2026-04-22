New York High School Girls Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 22, 2026

Girls lacrosse in New York is a few weeks into the 2026 season.

High School on SI’s third New York girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

The Friars beat Kellenberg and Morristown last week. St. Anthony’s will host Sacred Heart Academy on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 1

The Golden Flashes recently picked three victories. Sayville goes up against West Islip on Thursday.

Previous rank: 2

The Trojans recently beat Wantagh and Cold Spring Harbor. Garden City will host North Shore on Thursday.

Previous rank: 5

Manhasset fell to South Side on Monday. The team goes up against Long Beach on Thursday.

Previous rank: 4

The Mounties beat John Jay-Cross River, 15-7. Suffern faces Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Thursday.

Previous rank: 7

The Blue Devils grabbed four victories between last Wednesday (April 15) and Monday (April 20). Victor will take on Penfield Wednesday evening (April 22).

Previous rank: 9

The Patriots took home wins against Half Hollow Hills and Connetquot. Melville will host Sachem East on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 10

The Eagles have recently compiled a 2-1 record. Irondequoit will host Canandaigua on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 11

Nyack recently went 2-2 in a week. The team will host St. Anthony’s on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

The Seahawks beat Farmingdale, but lost to Garden City. CSH will face Massapequa on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 8

The Phantoms will face Harborfields on Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

The Spartans recently topped Indian River and Carthage. South Jefferson will face Our Lady of Mercy on Thursday.

Previous rank: 12

The Tigers recently defeated Middle Country and Sachem North. Northport will host Walt Whitman on Wednesday.

Previous rank: None

The Lions recently defeated Rocky Point and Westhampton Beach. West Islip will host Sayville on Thursday.

Previous rank: None

The Blue Devils beat Longwood on Monday to continue their undefeated run. Huntington will host Half Hollow Hills on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 9

Dropped out: Penfield (5-3), Pittsford (6-1).

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