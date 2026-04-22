New York High School Girls Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 22, 2026
Girls lacrosse in New York is a few weeks into the 2026 season.
High School on SI’s third New York girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. St. Anthony’s (6-1)
The Friars beat Kellenberg and Morristown last week. St. Anthony’s will host Sacred Heart Academy on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Sayville (6-0)
The Golden Flashes recently picked three victories. Sayville goes up against West Islip on Thursday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Garden City (8-2)
The Trojans recently beat Wantagh and Cold Spring Harbor. Garden City will host North Shore on Thursday.
Previous rank: 5
4. Manhasset (8-1)
Manhasset fell to South Side on Monday. The team goes up against Long Beach on Thursday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Suffern (6-0)
The Mounties beat John Jay-Cross River, 15-7. Suffern faces Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Thursday.
Previous rank: 7
6. Victor (7-2)
The Blue Devils grabbed four victories between last Wednesday (April 15) and Monday (April 20). Victor will take on Penfield Wednesday evening (April 22).
Previous rank: 9
7. Ward Melville (7-1)
The Patriots took home wins against Half Hollow Hills and Connetquot. Melville will host Sachem East on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 10
8. Irondequoit (7-1)
The Eagles have recently compiled a 2-1 record. Irondequoit will host Canandaigua on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 11
9. Nyack (4-2)
Nyack recently went 2-2 in a week. The team will host St. Anthony’s on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
10. Cold Spring Harbor (5-2)
The Seahawks beat Farmingdale, but lost to Garden City. CSH will face Massapequa on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 8
11. Bayport-Blue Point (5-2)
The Phantoms will face Harborfields on Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
12. South Jefferson (6-0)
The Spartans recently topped Indian River and Carthage. South Jefferson will face Our Lady of Mercy on Thursday.
Previous rank: 12
13. Northport (7-0)
The Tigers recently defeated Middle Country and Sachem North. Northport will host Walt Whitman on Wednesday.
Previous rank: None
14. West Islip (9-0)
The Lions recently defeated Rocky Point and Westhampton Beach. West Islip will host Sayville on Thursday.
Previous rank: None
15. Huntington (8-0)
The Blue Devils beat Longwood on Monday to continue their undefeated run. Huntington will host Half Hollow Hills on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 9
Dropped out: Penfield (5-3), Pittsford (6-1).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie