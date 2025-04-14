New York high school softball’s top infielders in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI started with the best outfielders, and now it's the infielders' turn (with some utility players sprinkled in).
This will be followed by pitchers and catchers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, pitcher or catcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, April 21, at 11:59 PM ET
Olivia Ashline, Troy, senior
Ashline, a standout second baseman who received Class AA fourth team all-state honors, batted .357 with two homers and 12 runs batted in last season.
Colsten Beers, Chenango Valley, senior
The senior shortstop and St. Bonaventure commit was a Class B fifth team all-state selection and a STAC all-conference and all-division nod.
Presley Borne, Kellenberg, senior
A Class AAA fifth team all-state shortstop, Borne batted .451 with 11 doubles, 28 runs, 14 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.
Katie Burke, Westhampton, junior
Burke, a third baseman, hit .436 with four homers, 35 RBIs and 31 runs in 2024.
Stefanie Cogswell, Saugerties, senior
Cogswell, a standout first baseman and Class A all-state selection, batted .414 with 29 hits, two homers and 24 RBIs.
Kerry Finnerty, North Rockland, junior
Finnerty, a shortstop, was a Class AAA second team all-state nod in 2024.
Ava Galligani, White Plains, senior
Gallagani, a Class AAA second team all-state nod, batted .431 with four homers, 28 hits, 25 RBIs and 28 runs scored last year.
Maddie Geary, Albertus Magnus, senior
A Class B all-state honoree, Geary batted .545 last year for the Falcons.
Addisyn Knapik, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, junior
Knapik, a Binghamton softball commit and Class AA all-state nod, hit .339 with three triples, 20 total hits, 20 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Jazmin Mejia, Millbrook School, senior
The Class AA all-state middle infielder is committed to play softball at UNC-Greensboro. Last season, Mejia recorded her 100th career hit.
Abbey Milazzo, Ichabod Crane, junior
Milazzo, a Class A second team all-state shortstop, hit .500 with five homers, 43 total hits, 27 RBIs and 40 runs scored last year.
Juli Murillo, St. Anthony’s, senior
Murillo, a Class AAA all-state third baseman and Stonehill College commit, batted .577 with 18 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs in 2024.
Alyssa Peduto, Eastchester, senior
A Class AA all-state nod, Peduto hit .488 with eight doubles, two homers, 33 runs and 24 RBIs last season.
Kylee Richardson, Susquehanna Valley, junior
Richardson was a Class B second team all-state shortstop last year.
Oliviah Sackel, Williamsville South, senior
Sackel, a Class A second team all-state nod, hit .444 with three homers, eight triples, six doubles and 29 runs scored.
Jiselle Singh, Smithtown West, freshman
Singh, who made the Class AA all-state team as an eighth grade shortstop last year, batted .508 with 35 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.
Addison Taft, Elmira, senior
Taft, a Bucknell University commit, was a Class AAA all-state selection in 2024. She has a career .458 batting average and .554 on-base percentage. Last season, she stole 18 bases.
Payton Thompson, Port Jervis, junior
The Class A all-state nod has starred at shortstop for the Raiders.
Linsday Tylec, Niagara-Wheatfield, junior
Tylec, a utility infielder and Class AA second team all-state selection, batted .589 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs last year.
Kayla Varga, East Islip, junior
A Stony Brook softball commit, Varga was a Class AA all-state nod last year. Varga hit .565 with 43 RBIs and three homers in 2024.
Laney Vomero, Miller Place, junior
Vomero, also a Stony Brook commit, drove in 22 runs, scored 19 times and hit 12 doubles last season. She was also named to the Class A all-state team.
Megan Woodridge, Fayetteville-Manlius, junior
Woodridge, a Class AA all-state shortstop committed to Mississippi State, had 36 hits, 12 doubles, 30 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 2024.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App