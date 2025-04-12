New York high school softball’s top outfielders in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
We’re starting with outfielders, which will be followed by infielders, catchers and pitchers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an infielder, pitcher or catcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Saturday, April 19 at 11:59 PM ET
Avery Betancourt, Mepham, junior
A Class AA third team all-state selection, Betancourt hit .574 with a .739 on-base percentage. She also had 16 stolen bases, 23 doubles and four triples.
Emma Beyer, Iroquois, junior
Beyer was a Class A fourth team all-state nod, an All-Western New York second team selection and received ECIC Division IV first team honors last season. In 2024 for the Redhawks, she hit .500 with a .542 on-base and .712 slugging percentages, three home runs, 19 runs batted in and 22 runs scored.
Sienna Bocchino, Xaverian, junior
An Ole Miss softball commit, Bocchino was a Class AA fifth team all-state selection and team offensive MVP for the Clippers in 2024.
Grace Chalupnicki, Union Springs, junior
Chalupnicki switches between center field and pitching. In 2024 with the Wolves, the junior was an IAC North small school MVP, a Class C all-state second team selection and The Citizen’s softball athlete of the year.
Makenna Dunbar, Wellsville, senior
Also platooning between pitching and the outfield, Dunbar was a Class B first team all-state selection last season.
Hannah Eve, Patchogue-Medford, senior
A leadoff hitter, Eve batted .491 with 20 runs and 10 runs batted in for the Raiders last season.
Ava Fierst, Farmingdale, senior
Fierst, who’s committed to play softball at St. John’s University, batted .455 with three home runs, 21 runs and went 21-for-21 on stolen base attempts in 2024.
Anna Friedman, Chatham, senior
Friedman was a Class C third team all-state nod last season.
Isabella Hurst, Bayport-Blue Point, senior
In 2024, Hurst hit .475, slugged .672 and had 26 runs batted in.
Christine Lombardi, West Islip, senior
Lombardi hit .364 and stole 18 bases for the Lions in 2024.
Bella Lundquist, Sayville, senior
Lundquist, a UConn softball commit, hit .444 with 35 runs, 32 stolen bases and 23 runs batted in last year.
Abbey Mayes, Pine Plains, junior
Mayes, a Section IX all-star last season, was also a Class C first team all-state nod.
Tiffany Melendez, Valley Stream North, junior
The Seton Hall softball commit hit .692 with 38 runs and 27 stolen bases in 2024.
Lilly Mellick, Wayland-Cohocton, senior
Mellick was a Class B third team all-state nod last year.
Ava Papaleo, The Ursuline School, junior
Papaleo, a University of Virginia commit, was a Class AA first team all-state nod last season. She hit .616 (45 hits) with a .650 on-base percentage and a 1.219 slugging percentage, along with 41 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Scarlett Peralta, St. Joseph’s by the Sea, senior
A Class AAA fifth team all-state selection, Peralta delivered a three-run double during the Vikings’ comeback win in the Archdiocesan championship last year.
Emma Priest, Wantagh, senior
Priest hit .472 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 runs batted in and 19 runs scored last season.
Hailey Trapani, MacArthur, senior
The senior standout hit .399 with 26 runs scored and 14 runs batted in last season.
Kendall Ward, Eastport-South Manor, senior
Ward, known for her speed, stole 14 bases. Along with a .550 on-base percentage and 15 runs batted in, she also threw out 10 runners from center field in 2024.
Raylee Weisman, Rocky Point, junior
Last season, Weisman hit .635 with 32 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.
Juliette Zimmerman, Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse), junior
The junior was an All-Central New York selection for CBA in 2024. Last season, Zimmerman collected 31 hits -- including seven doubles and five homers -- and 27 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App