Vote: Who is the Top Returning Linebacker in New York State in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled lists of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs, the best wide receivers, the best offensive linemen and the best defensive linemen.
Now, it’s time for a breakdown of the best linebackers in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Friday, Aug. 22 at 11:59 PM ET
David Amuka, St. Joseph’s Collegiate, senior
The all-state nod finished with 93 tackles, 13 of them for loss, for the Marauders last season. Amuka recorded 17 tackles in a win over Jamestown in 2024.
Jovan Bonilla, St. John the Baptist, senior
Bonilla notched 79 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass deflections and three sacks for the Cougars last year.
Liam Cronin, Ward Melville, senior
Cronin, who’s committed to play lacrosse at Marist, finished with 91 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Patriots last season.
Justin DiPietro, Carey, junior
DiPietro had 95 tackles (13 of them for loss) and six sacks for the Seahawks in 2024. As a tailback, he had 1,109 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Matt Heininger, Brighton, senior
Heininger, a University at Buffalo football commit, had 97 tackles (17 for a loss), three interceptions and five sacks for the Bruins last season.
Lucca LaBella, Ogdensburg Free Academy, senior
An all-state honoree for the Blue Devils, LaBella is considered the top linebacker in Section X.
Omar Mendez, Tottenville, senior
Mendez transferred from Moore Catholic to Tottenville for the 2025 season. Last year, Mendez had 91 tackles (18 for a loss), eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Mavericks.
Jermaine Montgomery, Monroe, senior
Montgomery, an all-state nod, is considered one of the top linebackers in Section V and the state.
Xavier O’Brady, Floral Park, senior
An all-state honoree, O’Brady is a highly-touted linebacker for the Knights.
James Quilty, Mepham, senior
Quilty heads into the 2025 season as a top defender for the Pirates.
Brody Riedel, Long Beach, junior
Riedel, an all-state and all-county selection for the Marines, had 63 tackles and a fumble recovery as a sophomore last year. On offense, he ran for 569 yards and nine TDs on 65 carries.
Lukas Rinaldi, New Hyde Park, senior
Rinaldi was an all-state and all-county nod for the Gladiators in 2024.
Ben Rivera, Port Jervis, freshman
As an eighth grader last season, Rivera finished with 86 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the state champion Raiders.
Luca Smith, Chaminade, senior
Smith recorded 52 tackles, three defensive TDs, eight-plus sacks, five pass deflections and a blocked punt for the Flyers in 2024.
Kayden Wayne, Canisius, senior
Wayne, an all-state, All-Western New York and All-Catholic nod, recorded 86 tackles for the Crusaders last season.
