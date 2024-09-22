Reigning New York state champs rally for their first win of 2024
Adirondack (New York) has owned the regular season for the last three years, losing just one football game over that time span. In 2024, however, the reigning New York Section III Class C state champions fell into an 0-2 hole after a season-opening loss to New Hartford and an overtime setback against Skaneateles last week.
On Friday, the Wildcats found themselves in another tight game and staring down an 0-3 start before rallying for two fourth quarter touchdowns and a 20-12 win over Solvay to get in the win column for the first time since the 2023 state final.
After tying the game on a 5-yard run by Braden White, early in the fourth quarter, Adirondack launched a 20 play, 9 minute 68-yard drive, which included a pair of fourth down conversions and some gutsy running by John Hennessey, who lined up in the wildcat formation and eventually scored the go-ahead touchdown. White added a two-point conversion catch, from Ryan McGrath, and the Adirondack defense one final offensive thrust by Solvay to secure the victory.