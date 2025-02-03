Sayville (New York) high school football coach steps down
Reade Sands, the head coach of the Sayville High School varsity football team since 2017, recently announced that he is stepping down from the position.
Sands, 49, told Gregg Sarra of Newsday that he made the decision so he can spend more time with his family.
From 2017 to 2024, Sands led one of Long Islands’ winningest programs. He guided the Golden Flashes to eight-straight playoff appearances while at the helm.
Sands led the Golden Flashes to four Suffolk County Division III titles – with the most recent one in 2024 – a Long Island championship crown in 2022 and three Rutgers Trophies. Sands compiled a 74-11 record with Sayville, including a 22-game winning streak between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The last time that the Golden Flashes lost in the regular season was in 2018 against Miller Place.
Sands plans to serve as a defensive coach for the Long Island senior all-stars when they face the New York City all-stars in the National Football Foundation’s All-Star Classic on June 21 at Hofstra University.