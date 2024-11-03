Sexual misconduct allegations halt the season of New York high school football team
An undefeated New York high school football team's season has come to an abrupt and sudden end.
According to numerous reports, Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton, the state's top-ranked Class D squad, has had its season terminated just prior to the start of the New York state playoffs due to sexual misconduct allegations.
The three school districts of Warrensburg, Lake George and Bolton, all posted the same message this past week regarding the cancellation of the remainder of the football season for the Wolverines. Down below is the announcement made by school districts via the Warrensburg website:
Dear Warrensburg, Lake George, and Bolton Families and Community Members,
On the evening of Oct. 30, 2024, school district officials were notified of an alleged student incident involving members of the Wolverines Varsity Football team. The incident, which involved inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature toward a student, took place several weeks ago on a district bus. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified upon discovery of the allegations, and officers arrived on campus the morning of Oct. 31 to begin their investigation.
This egregious behavior is a clear violation of district and athletic code of conduct rules, and stands in stark contrast to the core values and culture of our districts.
Each District is committed to maintaining a safe, productive, and positive environment for all students—both within our schools and at all school-sponsored events. This type of alleged misconduct among students or groups of students is strictly prohibited on school property, in school buildings, on school buses, and at all school-sponsored events, whether on or off-campus.
The districts take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. Due to the alleged participation of a number of student-athletes involved in the incident, both directly and indirectly, there will be disciplinary action taken against any students according to each district's code of conduct and athletic code of conduct.
In addition, after extensive discussions with and among Warrensburg, Lake George, and Boltons’ district leadership teams, we have determined that it is necessary to cancel the remainder of the 2024 football season, effective immediately, to allow law enforcement to continue its criminal investigation.
This is not a decision we have made lightly and we recognize that the timing of this decision is disappointing. However, given the severity of the alleged circumstances, and the ongoing investigation, this course of action was necessary.
Please note, as this is an active district and police investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time.
Sincerely,
Amy Langworthy
Warrensburg Central School District, Superintendent
John Luthringer
Lake George Central School District, Superintendent
Chad Shippee
Bolton Central School District, Superintendent
Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton was 8-0 and preparing for a first round tilt against Stillwater next week. The Wolverines were coming off a 54-0 win over Greenwich, capping an undefeated regular season in which they out-scored opponents 331-34.
Five of the victories were shutout wins and one via a forfeit. Now, the Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton season is over and an active investigation is currently ongoing by the Warren County Sheriff's Office looking into the allegations of sexual misconduct.
