Three-time New York High School Football State Championship Coach Steps After 10-Year Run
A three-time NYSPHSAA Class D champion high school football coach has made the decision to step down after 10-plus years at the helm.
Ty Harper will not return as head coach of the Clymer/Sherman/Panama next season, reported The Post-Journal. Harper cited family reasons for his decision, noting he informed his players at the team’s end-of-season banquet over the weekend.
Harper and the Wolfpack are coming off a 2024 season that resulted in an 11-2 record and the program’s third Class D state title following a 46-7 victory over Section IX’s Burke Catholic at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
The Wolfpack captured back-to-back state crowns in 2018 and 2019 – both against Moriah. Harper guided C/S/P to a 78-24 record in his 10 seasons as the head coach.