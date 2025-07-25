High School on SI New York High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings
As the 2025 high school football season draws closer, it's time to look at some of the top teams in New York.
Below are High School on SI's Power 25 preseason rankings:
1. Iona Prep
Last season: 11-2, won NYCCHSFL AAA and NYS championships
The Gaels beat Canisius, 42-26, to capture their second state title in program history. Heading into the 2025 season, Iona Prep is led by the senior tandem of quarterback Julian Guzman and running back Crew Davis – both future Division I athletes.
2. Cardinal Hayes
Last season: 8-4
The four-time NYCHSFL champion Cardinals enter the 2025 campaign as one of the top teams in the nation. After capturing a title in 2023, Cardinal Hayes fell short last season following a loss to St. Anthony’s in the semifinals but look to be in contention this season.
3. Somers
Last season: 14-0, won NYSPHSAA Class A championship
The Tuskers have won three Class A state titles in a row, which gives them four in the program’s history. Somers enters the 2025 season with an offense anchored by Dean Palazzolo – a dual threat at tailback and receiver.
4. Garden City
Last season: 12-0, won Long Island Class III championship
The Trojans are coming off securing its 12th Long Island championship crown in school history. The team brings back a strong group for the 2025 campaign.
5. CBA-Albany
Last season: 13-1
The Brothers lost a 41-40 heartbreaker to its CBA-Syracuse counterpart in the 2024 Class AA state title game. CBA-Albany will bring back a good chunk of its offense from last season, including quarterback Archie Jones and running back Thomas Toher.
6. Curtis
Last season: 13-1, won NYC PSAL championship
The Warriors squeezed past Erasmus Hall, 27-26, in the PSAL 4A title game last year. Curtis has now captured eight PSAL crowns in school history.
7. CBA-Syracuse
Last season: 14-0, won NYSPHSAA Class AA championship
The back-to-back state champion Brothers are poised for a three-peat. The team, however, has gotten younger after sacrificing over 15 players to graduation.
8. Erasmus Hall
Last season: 9-3
The six-time PSAL city champion Dutchmen will look to bounce back this season after a tough loss to Curtis in the 4A championship game last year.
9. Canisius
Last season: 9-3
The Crusaders reached the New York State championship game in 2024, but fell to eventual champ Iona Prep. With the tailback duo of Elijah Kimble and Amir Hernandez, Canisius will look to make another deep postseason run in 2025.
10. St. Anthony’s
Last season: 9-4
The Friars are 15-time NYCHSFL AAA champions and the 2022 NYS champ, but lost to Iona Prep in the NYCHSFL title game last year.
11. Carey
Last season: 12-0, won Long Island Division II championship
The Seahawks completed an undefeated season last year following a thrilling 37-36 victory over Half Hollow Hills East in the title game. Carey now has three Long Island championship trophies.
12. Port Jervis
Last season: 12-1, won NYSPHSAA Class B championship
The Raiders captured the program’s first-ever state title following a stunning victory over Maine-Endwell last year. Port Jervis brings back a majority of its state championship squad, including senior quarterback Dylan Fox – who had over 2,000 passing yards and more than 1,000 yards on the ground in 2024.
13. Massapequa
Last season: 11-1, won Long Island Class I championship
The Chiefs grabbed their second-straight Long Island championship trophy. The team now has five titles.
14. Maine-Endwell
Last season: 13-1
The Spartans’ bid for a perfect season came to an abrupt end in the Class B state title game. Led by senior QB Preston Ocker, Maine-Endwell is eyeing redemption in 2025.
15. Schuylerville
Last season: 14-1, won NYSPHSAA Class C championship
The Horses snapped a three-game state championship appearance skid by taking home the Class C trophy last year.
16. Whitesboro
Last season: 13-1
Whitesboro has reached the Class A state final the previous two seasons, but lost both times to Somers. Whitesboro will shoot for another attempt at a state crown this season, with dual threat Connor McDonald (28 total touchdowns last year) leading the charge.
17. Half Hollow Hills East
Last season: 10-2
The RedHawks will look to brush off a disappointing finish to the 2024 season with a turnaround in 2025. Hills East is led by tailback Daniel White, who rushed for over 2,300 yards and notched 25 TDs last year.
18. Aquinas Institute
Last season: 11-2
The Lil’ Irish came close to reaching the Class AA state final, but lost a thriller to eventual champ CBA-Syracuse. Aquinas enters a new era as Chris Battaglia, who led AQ to four state titles in the past, returns to the program for a third stint.
19. Chaminade
Last season: 8-4
The Flyers were poised to make a deep postseason run, but ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Iona Prep in the CHSFL semifinals. Chaminade will be looking for a bounce-back campaign this year.
20. Shaker
Last season: 9-2
The Bison escaped with a win over Shenendehowa in the Section II Class AA title game, but their season was cut short in the regional round the following week against state finalist CBA-Albany.
21. Sayville
Last season: 11-1
The Golden Flashes’ attempted to close the 2024 season with an unbeaten record, but Garden City stood in their way in the Long Island Class III championship game. The team, anchored by senior QB Patrick Coan, brought back Rob Hoss as head coach. Hoss, who stepped down after the 2016 season, was previously at the helm for 15 years and led Sayville to five Long Island Class III titles.
22. Wantagh
Last season: 11-1, won Long Island Class IV championship
The Warriors stunned Bayport-Blue Point in the Long Island title game, and handed the Phantoms their first loss in 35 games in the process. Wantagh secured its third championship trophy in program history, and the first since 2016.
23. William Floyd
Last season: 10-2
Something has to give for a Colonials squad that has lost the Long Island title game in each of their previous five appearances. The program, however, has won five championships and a 2025 team with a nearly full senior class.
24. Bayport-Blue Point
Last season: 11-1
The Phantoms’ 34-game win streak was slashed after the team tripped up against Wantagh. But depending on how the 2025 campaign goes for the squad, they could make a fourth-consecutive trip to Long Island championship weekend.
25. Salamanca
Last season: 13-1
The Warriors made their second-ever trip to the state final last season. Facing Schuylerville, the Horses edged Salamanca in a tight battle. The Warriors are losing a strong senior class but could still turn some heads come postseason time.
