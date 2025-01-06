Top 10 New York High School Ice Hockey State Rankings (1/6/2025)
The first week of the New Year rings in the first edition of New York State high school boys hockey rankings.
See which teams across the state cracked the top 10:
1. West Genesee (9-0-1)
The Section III powerhouse and 2022-23 Division I state champion is on the hunt for another state title after falling short last season. The Wildcats face CNY Fusion on Tuesday.
2. Starpoint (6-0-1)
The Spartans have outscored opponents, 20-3, so far this season. The team takes on West Seneca East this Wednesday.
3. Suffern (6-1)
The reigning NYSPHSAA Division I champions are on the hunt for another crown, despite losing to West Genesee on Dec. 28.
4. Skaneateles (9-2)
The Lakers are rolling in a much younger squad this season, but the team still has their sights set on a three-peat. Skaneateles has captured the previous two NYSPHSAA Division II titles.
5. Orchard Park (4-0-0-1)
The Division I state runner-up is on a path to return to the state championship game. Following a shootout loss to McQuaid, the Quakers look to bounce back on Friday against Frontier.
6. Ogdensburg (9-0)
The Blue Devils are overwhelming their competition. Ogdensburg is outsourcing opponents, 55-14, so far. The team goes up against Norwood-Norfolk on Tuesday.
7. Williamsville South (7-1)
Aside from a tough loss to Hilton on Dec. 8, the Billies have been near-perfect on the ice. The team is slated to take on Hamburg this Friday.
8. Hilton (8-1)
The Cadets are one of the top Section V teams so far this season, outsourcing opponents by a 52-14 margin.
9. Saratoga (7-1)
The Blue Streaks face Bethlehem on Wednesday, then Shenendehowa on Friday.
10. Canton (6-0-1)
The Golden Bears have remained consistent despite leading the top of a division with just three teams. Canton is scheduled to face Potsdam on Wednesday.
Honorable Mention: Rome Free Academy (9-0), Oswego (9-2), Canisius (4-1), West Seneca West (5-2-1), Niagara Wheatfield (5-3-0-1), Victor (5-1), McQuaid (5-3-1), Aquinas (7-3), Shenendehowa (6-2-1), Saranac (5-2-1).