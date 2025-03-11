Top 25 New York boys high school basketball rankings (3-11-2025)
As the postseason enters the state playoffs, a handful of teams are still standing tall in this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings.
See where teams stack up in another week of the High School on SI Power 25 in New York:
No. 1: Thomas Jefferson (29-1)
The Orange Wave goes up against Eagle Academy on Thursday in the PSAL Class 4A final.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Glens Falls (23-0)
The Black Bears face Section VII’s Beekmantown on Tuesday in the Class A state regional semifinals.
Previous rank: 2
No. 3: Albany Academy (22-2)
The Cadets capped their season with the NYSAIS Class B title, beating Dalton in the championship game.
Previous rank: 3
No. 4: Summit Academy (24-4)
The Eagles take on Luperon Sunday in the PSAL Class A final.
Previous rank: 5
No. 5: Archbishop Stepinac (25-4)
The Crusaders are coming off a 63-61 win over St. Raymond in the CHSAA Class AA final on Sunday. Stepinac heads into the CHSAA/PSAL state championship tournament, which begins on March 23.
Previous rank: 8
No. 6: Greece Athena (21-2)
The Trojans, fresh off a Class AA-2 final win over Canandaigua, face Penfield in the state regional semifinals.
No. 7: Berne-Knox-Westerlo (23-0)
The Bulldogs await their opponent in the Class C state regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 12
No. 8: St. John’s Prep (24-4)
Despite falling in the CHSAA Class A final over the weekend, the Red Storm will move on to compete in the CHSAA/PSAL state tournament on March 23.
Previous rank: 6
No. 9: Cooperstown (24-0)
The Hawkeyes face Section IV’s Moravia, the reigning Class C state champion, in the regional final on Sunday.
Previous rank: 14
No. 10: Westhill (22-2)
The Warriors face Section X’s Franklin Academy on Wednesday in the Class A sub-regionals.
Previous rank: 15
No. 11: World of Inquiry (20-3)
The Griffins take on East Rochester in the Class B regional semifinals.
Previous rank: 16
No. 12: Southampton (21-1)
The Mariners go up against Mount Sinai in Section XI Class A final.
Previous rank: 19
No. 13: Rush-Henrietta (20-2)
The Royal Comets are set to compete in the Section V Class AAA semifinal round on Sunday.
Previous rank: 20
No. 14: Tappan Zee (22-2)
The Dutchmen are set to compete in the Class AA state regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 23
No. 15: Marcellus (17-4)
The Mustangs take on Section X’s Potsdam in the Class B sub-regional round on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 24
No. 16: Moravia (17-1)
The defending Class C state champion faces Section III’s Cooperstown on Sunday in the regional final.
Previous rank: 25
No. 17: Graphics Campus (25-4)
The 49ers face Achievement First on Sunday in the PSAL Class 3A final.
Previous rank: None
No. 18: Luperon (20-4)
Luperon goes up against Summit Academy in the Class A final on Sunday.
Previous rank: None
No. 19: Byram Hills (22-2)
The Bobcats take on New Paltz in the Class A regional semifinals.
Previous rank: None
No. 20: Half Hollow Hills East (20-3)
The Thunderbirds go up against Port Washington on Sunday in the Class AAA regional final.
Previous rank: None
No. 21: Eagle Academy (25-6)
The Eagles take on Jefferson in the PSAL Class 4A final on Thursday.
Previous rank: None
No. 22: Bishop Ludden (20-2)
The Gaelic Knights face Shaker in the Class AAA regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
No. 23: Binghamton (17-3)
The Patriots will be pitted against Lourdes in the Class AA regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
No. 24: Wayne (22-2)
The Eagles await their foe in the Class A regional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
No. 25: Seton Catholic (19-3)
The Saints are set for the Class A regional final on Sunday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: St. Joseph’s Collegiate (21-4), East (17-2), St. Francis Prep (23-5), Great Neck South (21-1), Rome Free Academy (17-1), Canisius (22-5), Eagle Academy II (20-7), Southampton (21-1).