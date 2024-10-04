Top 25 New York high school football rankings (10/4/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Sep. 26-28 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State continues with last year's AAA champion Cardinal Hayes then followed by the Iona Prep followed by Somers and Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings
1. Cardinal Hayes (3-1)
Cardinal Hayes got everything they could ask for and more from Monsignor Ferrell, pulling away with a 18-12 victory. That was a close call.
2. Iona Prep (3-1)
Junior quarterback Julian Guzman has had a strong season so far, throwing for 911 yards and seven touchdowns so far.
3. Somers (4-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and cruised to a 49-12 victory over Fox Lane last week.
4. Christian Brothers Academy (4-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another easy win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 68-12 victory over Proctor.
5. Maine-Endwell (4-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell, as they just got by Waverly in a 42-41 shootout last week.
6. Tottenville (4-1)
In the last four games, Tottenville is averaging a staggering 53.5 points per game.
7. Garden City (4-0)
Through four games, the Trojans have only yielded 23 points. Most recent win was a 47-6 victory over Hewlett.
8. East Islip (3-0)
East Islip in victories over Centereach, West Islip and Smithtown West, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 123-21.
9. Shaker (4-0)
The Bison have made it look easy through four games, with their latest win being a 55-0 decision over Colonie Central.
10. Erasmus Hall (3-1)
The Dutchmen have won three in a row, defeating New Dorp 48-0 last week. Next up is a home date against Curtis.
11. Rye (4-0)
Carson Miller has been impressive through three games, completing 55-of-73 passes for 1,119 yards and 13 touchdowns.
12. Chaminade (4-1)
Peter Gerbasi has been the workhorse out of the backfield for the Flyers, rushing for 353 yards and five touchdowns through three games played.
13. Oceanside (4-0)
Through four games, the Sailors are averaging an impressive 46.2 points per game.
14. Lewis J. Bennett (3-1)
Since a season-opening loss to St. John's College High, Bennett has won three games in a row. They'll look to make it four against Lancaster tonight.
15. Yorktown (3-1)
After falling to Somers a couple weeks ago, the Huskers have responded with resounding wins over Lakeland and John Jay.
16. Long Island Lutheran (4-0)
The Crusaders have received stellar play from quarterback Peyton Robinson, who has thrown for 933 yards and 13 touchdowns.
17. Sayville (4-0)
The Golden Flashes continue their ascension up the rankings after a 28-10 shellacking of Cosmewogue last week.
18. St. Anthony's (3-2)
We bring St. Anthony's into the ranks and take into consideration the kind of schedule they've already played to this point. A 35-6 win over Archbishop Stepinac catapaulted them in this week.
19. New Hartford (4-0)
New Hartford has only given up 40 points through four victories against Adirondack, Homer, Institute Tech and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
20. Waverly (3-1)
We dropped Waverly down a few notches after they suffered a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Maine-Endwell. They will look to bounce back against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour this week.
21. Liverpool (4-0)
It was a much lesser degree of difficulty for Liverpool in its 35-14 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius last week.
22. Whitesboro (4-0)
Through four games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 52.7 points per game.
23. McQuaid Jesuit (4-0)
The Knights past last week's test against Hilton with a grinding 28-24 victory.
24. Canisius (2-2)
Canisius bounced back last week with a solid 24-17 victory over St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.
25. Monroe (3-1)
The Red Jackets take a steep dive in the rankings this week after dropping a 17-14 decision to East/World of Inquiry last week.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports