Top 25 New York high school football rankings (10/9/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Oct. 3-5 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State continues with last year's AAA champion Cardinal Hayes then followed by the 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep followed by Somers and Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings
1. Cardinal Hayes (4-1)
Another week and another win for the Empire State's best team as Cardinal Hayes rolled to a 27-7 win over Kellenberg Memorial.
2. Iona Prep (4-1)
Junior quarterback Julian Guzman has had a strong season so far, throwing for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns so far.
3. Somers (5-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and cruised to a 46-7 victory over John Jay last week.
4. Christian Brothers Academy (5-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another easy win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 42-10 victory over Liverpool.
5. Maine-Endwell (5-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell, but they were tamed in a 21-14 win over Chenango Forks.
6. Tottenville (5-1)
In the first six games played, Tottenville is averaging a staggering 47.5 points per game.
7. Garden City (5-0)
Through five games, the Trojans have only yielded 23 points. Most recent win was a 52-0 victory over Clarke.
8. East Islip (4-0)
East Islip in victories over Centereach, West Islip, Smithtown West and Half Hallow Hills East, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 156-35.
9. Shaker (5-0)
The Bison have made it look easy through five games, with their latest win being a 67-8 decision over Colonie Albany.
10. Rye (5-0)
Carson Miller has been impressive through five games, completing 67-of-94 passes for 1,364 yards and 15 touchdowns.
11. Chaminade (5-1)
Peter Gerbasi has been the workhorse out of the backfield for the Flyers, rushing for 353 yards and five touchdowns through five games played.
12. Oceanside (5-0)
Through five games, the Sailors are averaging an impressive 41.2 points per game. Up next is Massapaque at home.
13. Lewis J. Bennett (4-1)
Since a season-opening loss to St. John's College High, Bennett has won four games in a row. They'll look to make it five against Frontier on Friday night.
14. Long Island Lutheran (4-1)
Despite losing their first game in a 40-32 decision against Delaware Valley (Pennyslvania), Long Island Lutheran remains one of the state's best programs.
15. Sayville (4-0)
The Golden Flashes continue their ascension up the rankings after a 28-10 shellacking of Cosmewogue a couple weeks ago.
16. St. Anthony's (3-3)
We bring St. Anthony's into the ranks and take into consideration the kind of schedule they've already played to this point. A 48-40 loss to Iona Prep last week keeps them higher up in this week's rankings.
17. New Hartford (5-0)
New Hartford has only given up 52 points through five victories against Adirondack, Homer, Institute Tech, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill and Oneida.
18. Waverly (3-1)
We dropped Waverly down a few notches after they suffered a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Maine-Endwell a couple weeks ago. They will look to bounce back against Dryden this week on the road.
19. Whitesboro (5-0)
Through five games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 54.6 points per game.
20. Liverpool (4-1)
The Warriors dropped their first game of the season in a 42-10 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy.
21. McQuaid Jesuit (5-0)
The Knights past last week's test against Aquinas Institute with a grinding 23-9 victory.
22. Canisius (3-2)
Canisius bounced back last week with a solid 55-34 victory over St. Francis. This week they'll face Bishop Timon-St. Jude on the road.
23. Mahopac (4-1)
The Indians make their debut onto the rankings after a 34-0 win over Lakeland. Only loss of the season has come against Somers.
24. Bronxville (4-0)
Through four games, the Broncos have only yielded 33 points. They'll take on Hendrick Houston at home this week.
25. Half Hallow Hills West (4-0)
Joseph Filardi has had a tremendous season so far, throwing for 929 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception.
