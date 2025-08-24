High School

Tottenville’s Omar Mendez, Jr. Voted High School on SI’s Top Linebacker in New York State

Omar Mendez, Jr. transferred from Moore Catholic to Tottenville for the 2025 season

Kevin L. Smith

Omar Mendez, Jr. with the Moore Catholic varsity football team last season.
Omar Mendez, Jr. with the Moore Catholic varsity football team last season.

Omar Mendez, a senior at Tottenville High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top linebacker in New York heading into the 2025 season.

Mendez received 54.77% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

The senior linebacker transferred from Moore Catholic to Tottenville for the 2025 season. Last year, Mendez had 91 tackles (18 for a loss), eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Mavericks.

Tottenville went 8-4 in 2024. The Pirates kick off their 2025 season at home on Aug. 28 against Manalapan.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

