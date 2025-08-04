Vote: Who Are The Top Returning New York City High School Wide Receivers for 2025?
With the 2025 high school football season right around the corner, it’s time to highlight some of the top returning wide receivers across New York City. This year’s group is loaded with talent, featuring playmakers who are poised to make major impacts this fall.
Now, we want to hear from you. Who do you think is the top returning wide receiver in NYC heading into the 2025 season? Learn about the players below and cast your vote!
Voting closes on Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Semaj Lowe, Cardinal Hayes
Lowe had some big moments with Canarsie last season as he made his name known during his junior year. He had spectacular catches in big-time games. The talented receiver has now transferred to Cardinal Hayes. He'll be working with a great offense that always seems to have a great passing attack.
Adrian Antoine, South Shore
The speedster from South Shore just made his commitment to Hampton University. He had 7 touchdown receptions last season with numerous big plays. Now he's the number one option for an explosive Vikings offense. Antoine will look to build off the monster offseason he put together this summer.
Jayden Melendez, Curtis
Melendez quietly had a big season for Moore Catholic last year. He hauled in 42 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns. He was consistently making plays for the Mavericks against some of the top teams in the state. With Moore's program folding, Melendez is now with the defending PSAL 4A champions and becomes an immediate X-factor for the Warriors.
Travis Harris, Eagle Academy II (Brooklyn)
Harris put together a great junior season, as he helped Eagle reach the 4A playoffs last season. He made an impact as both a WR and DB a year ago. He's a smooth athlete that's a proven playmaker. He'll be a leader for an Eagle team with high expectations.
Ezra Josse, Brooklyn Tech
Josse had a breakout season and was a huge factor in Brooklyn Tech's 3A title run. In the regular season, Josse had 29 catches for 379 yards and six touchdowns. But in the postseason, he put on a show. Josse showcased his big-play ability, collecting 15 catches for 236 yards and five touchdowns over the final three games.
Christian Yue, St Joseph By The Sea
Yue was the Vikings’ leader in receiving yards and touchdowns last season. He helped them win the AA-1 Championship and could be in for an even bigger year with returning quarterback Christian Carter this upcoming fall.
Rocco Petronella, St. Francis Prep
Petronella had a monster junior season. He recorded 34 catches for 688 yards and eight touchdowns. He had one of the best statistical seasons in New York City, featuring numerous big performances. He'll be the top option for an offense that brings back a bunch of experience.
Juvens "JuJu" Lindor, Eagle Academy II (Brooklyn)
Lindor is one of the most physically gifted receivers in the city. At 6'3" and 200 pounds, Lindor causes matchup problems and can go up and win 50/50 balls. He had a great sophomore year, and he’s followed it up with a strong showing on the 7v7 circuit.
Victor Ebube Onukaogu, Erasmus Hall
Onukakogu had some impressive plays both catching the ball and blocking last season. He has great size and skill, which he put on display this offseason. Onukakogu has collected multiple D1 offers, and more are likely to come in after his junior season concludes.
Braxton Moye, Monsignor Farrell
Last season, Moye made a statement in the NYCHSFL AAA. He had over 30 catches and 500 yards as a freshman in the state’s toughest division. Moye’s ceiling is through the roof, as he possesses the physical tools and skill set to be a great prospect.
Josiah Jones, St Peter's
Another excellent 2028 prospect who excelled in the Catholic League. Jones had a great season with Moore Catholic, and at 6'4", his size—accompanied by his hands and athleticism—allowed him to have a great varsity debut. He now joins a St. Peter’s team that could have a great year passing the ball.
Khasir Wright, Eagle Academy III (Queens)
Wright was an X-factor for Eagle Academy's 2A championship run last season. His breakaway speed gave defenses nightmares, as he made himself known as one of the best prospects in Queens. He led the 2A division in receiving touchdowns last season as a freshman.