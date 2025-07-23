Vote: Who is the Top Returning Offensive Lineman in New York State in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled lists of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs and the best wide receivers. Now, it’s time for a breakdown of the best offensive lineman in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 11:59 PM ET
Alex LaBella, Sayville, senior
A 2024 all-state and all-county nod, LaBella has been an anchor up front for the Golden Flashes.
Alijah Jones, Monroe, junior
A star lineman for the Red Jackets, Jones has received Division I offers from Pitt, Syracuse, Georgia Tech and more so far.
Donovan McAvey, Glens Falls, senior
McAvey, an all-state selection, was an important piece during the Black Bears’ run to the Class B state semifinals last season.
Frankie Burgess, Aquinas, senior
Burgess, an All-Greater Rochester second team and all-state nod, was efficient up front for the Lil’ Irish in 2024. On defense, Burgess recorded 92 tackles (14 for a loss), six sacks and a forced fumble.
Jayden Cox, Saratoga Springs, senior
Cox, a captain and all-state honoree, was the rock for the Blue Streaks’ offensive line last year.
Javez Caldwell, Canisius, senior
Caldwell was an all-state, All-Western New York and MMHSAA Division A All-Catholic team nod for the Crusaders in 2024. On defense, Caldwell finished with 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles.
Joey Sacco, South Park, senior
Sacco is a solid lineman for the Sparks. On defense, he tallied 55 tackles. Considered one of the best two-way lineman in Section VI, Sacco was a second-team All-Western New York honoree.
Kaius Mattoon, Clarence, senior
Mattoon, a first-team all-state and all-league nod, is part of arguably the offensive line in Section VI.
Kevin George, Whitesboro, senior
George, a Colgate football commit, was a solid piece in Whitesboro’s run to the Class A state final last year.
Nic Mello, CBA-Albany, junior
Mello, an all-state nod, was one of the top players for a Brothers squad that reached the Class AA state championship game in 2024. A standout two-way lineman, Mello had 67 tackles and a fumble recovery last season.
Ryan Healy, South Side, senior
Healy – an all-state, all-region and all-conference honoree – has been one of the Cyclones’ captains.
Talon Engasser, Clarence, senior
Engasser, an all-state and first-team all-league selection, is a crucial piece in a strong Red Devils’ front five.
Trevor Benjamin, Long Island Lutheran, senior
An all-league and all-state nod, Benjamin is a two-way lineman for the Crusaders.
Trevor Cole-Jenkins, Half Hollow Hills East, senior
Cole-Jenkins was a Newsday first-team All-Long Island, all-division, all-region and all-state lineman for the RedHawks last season.
Zach Olson, Garden City, senior
Olson, Harvard football commit and an all-state selection, is considered the top high school lineman on Long Island.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App