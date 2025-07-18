Vote: Who is the Top Returning Running Back in New York State in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks. Now, it’s time for a breakdown of the best overall running backs in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Friday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 PM ET
Ameir Morrow, Erasmus Hall, senior
Morrow, a Temple football commit, was a first team all-city nod in 2024. He guided the Dutchmen to a 4A title game appearance last season, and rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Tottenville in the semifinal round.
Amir Hernandez, Canisius, senior
An all-state, all-Western New York and All-Catholic selection, Hernandez rushed for 851 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 carries for the Crusaders last year. He also returned seven kickoffs for 248 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Bonta, Jamestown, senior
Bonta, considered one of the best two-way players in the state, ran for 1,939 yards and 26 TDs for the Red & Green in 2024.
Crew Davis, Iona Prep, senior
A UNC football and lacrosse commit, Davis ran for 1,350 yards and 16 TDs on 127 carries last season for the Gaels. Davis also had 52 receptions for 728 yards and seven scores.
Daniel Ahearn, Lancaster, senior
Ahearn ran for 1,062 yards and 17 TDs in 2024 for the Legends. He led Lancaster to the Class AA far west regional game last year.
Daniel White, Half Hollow Hills East, senior
White compiled 2,306 rushing yards and 25 TDs on 214 carries for the RedHawks last season.
Elijah Kimble, Canisius, junior
Kimble, the 2024 Buffalo News Player of the Year, rushed for 1,778 yards and 31 TDs on 216 carries last year. In 23 games overall for the Crusaders, Kimble has 3,606 yards and 50 scores on the ground.
Ja’Quan Thomas, William Floyd, senior
Thomas racked up 2,594 yards and 37 TDs on 298 for the Colonials in 2024.
Jordan Baker, Glens Falls, senior
Baker, a tailback and receiver hybrid, compiled over 1,900 scrimmage yards and finished with 23 TDs for the Black Bears last year.
Josh Kama, Farmingdale, senior
Kama finished with 1,717 rushing yards and 29 scores on 152 carries last year for the Dalers.
Nate Coulanges, Monroe-Woodbury, senior
Coulanges recorded 1,103 rushing yards and 14 TDs for the Crusaders in 2024.
Thomas Toher, CBA-Albany, junior
Toher, an all-state and all-Section II nod, racked up more than 1,300 all-purpose yards, 9.3 yards per carry and over 10 TDs for the Class AA state finalist Brothers last season.
Travis Gamble, A. Philip Randolph, senior
Gamble rushed for 1,747 yards and 21 TDs on 150 carries for the Cougars in 2024. He also had a receiving TD.
Trevor Shawcross, Indian River, senior
Shawcross, an All-Central New York selection for the Section III Class B champion Wolves, rushed for 2,506 yards and 32 TDs on 203 carries last year.
Tyshawn Bent, Tottenville, senior
A Stony Brook commit, Bennett has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his previous three varsity seasons. He is in line to be a two-way threat for the Pirates this season.
