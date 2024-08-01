High School

Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in New York heading into 2024?

These are 10 quarterbacks that we've identified heading into the 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo

Quarterback Rich Belin from Cardinal Hayes is pulled down by Archbishop Stepinac's Eddie Palumbo during their NYCHSFL AAA semifinal football game at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, Nov. 11, 2023. Hayes beat Stepinac 29-26.
Quarterback Rich Belin from Cardinal Hayes is pulled down by Archbishop Stepinac's Eddie Palumbo during their NYCHSFL AAA semifinal football game at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, Nov. 11, 2023. Hayes beat Stepinac 29-26. / Mark Vergari/The Journal News / USA

SBLive recently featured 10 quarterbacks across New York who should be among the best in the state this upcoming high school football season.

Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the top returning signal caller playing in the Empire State this fall.

All of the candidates already have varsity experience under their belt as starting quarterbacks.

Click the link above to read about the top returning quarterbacks and then vote in the poll below.

Voting will conclude Saturday, August 17, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

