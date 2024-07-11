Top returning New York high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
New York high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Empire State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from New York. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Empire State.
The following is a list of top returning New York quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West: Last season as a junior, Filardi had some of the best numbers of any New York signal caller, regardless of class. The quarterback completed 215-of-347 passes for 3,337 yards and 44 touchdowns. Filardi, a Syracuse commit for lacrosse, returns as not only the top passer in New York, but arguably all of the Northeast.
Rich Belin, Cardinal Hayes: Belin (Syracuse commitment) is coming off a stellar season for the Cardinals, with the signal caller completing 141-of-249 passes for 3,112 yards and 30 touchdowns and just a mere four interceptions. Cardinal Hayes' offense can expect big numbers once again from their field general in 2024.
Tate Catanese, Clymer Central Sherman Panama: When it came to accuracy, Catanese was one of the best in the Empire State. The quarterback finished 2023 completing 137-of-212 passes for 1,760 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six picks. Taking care of the football is a top priority for Catanese with his limited turnover rate from last season.
Joey Gaston, Iona Prep: Gaston threw for plenty of yards last season for the Gaels. The now senior quarterback in 2023 ended up completing 186-of-268 passes for 2,186 yards and 15 touchdowns. Expect some big numbers once again from Gaston this fall.
Dominic Anzalone, Bishop Timon St. Jude: Anzalone really stood out this past fall for the Tigers, with the quarterback throwing for 1,441 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023.
Justus Kleitz, Iroquois: Kleitz is another sophomore that really stood out in the class. The quarterback completed 121-of-191 passes for 1,396 yards and 12 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Parker Bonefede, York/Pavilion: The sophomore signal caller had a solid fall campaign, completing 94-of-163 passes for 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Robert Livingstone, Cazenovia: The Lakers’ quarterback did a really nice job this past 2023 campaign. Livingstone has completed 82-of-144 passes for 1,236 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Keegan Croucher, Fonda-Fultonville: The freshman quarterback completed 181-of-283 passes for 2,934 yards, 31 touchdowns and just a mere three interceptions. Croucher finished as among one of the leaders in passing in just his first season.
Tommy Zeh, Moore Catholic: Zeh was another quarterback that shined in his opening season as a varsity starter. The signal caller completed 99-of-163 passes for 1,532 yards and 15 touchdowns for Moore Catholic.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl